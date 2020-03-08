Joe Rogan & Daniel Cormier’s Wild Reaction to Vicious KO [WATCH]

In the third fight of UFC 248’s main card, lightweight Beneil Dariush earned a sensational knockout of Drakkar Klose. The first round had Dariush controlling the back of Klose for most of the round, but the second round went much differently. In the opening moments of the second round, the fight became a slugfest, and Klose was able to land multiple powerful shots, hurting Dariush.

Dariush started pressing forward, however, and landed his own significant strikes that rocked Klose. Dariush backed Klose into the cage and uncorked a massive right hand, knocking his opponent unconscious.

The audience in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena went wild, and here’s a clip of UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier’s wild reaction:

With his KO victory, Dariush’s MMA record improved to 18-4-1, with four wins via KO or TKO. Klose suffered his second professional loss at UFC 248, and his record now stands at 11-2-1.

Daniel Cormier Recently Gave an Update on His MMA Retirement Plans

Cormier is not just a commentator, he is the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, and the shoo-in Hall of Famer has an MMA record of 22-2 with one no contest.

And before it’s all said and done, Cormier wants one more crack at gold. During a UFC 248 media scrum, Cormier verified that he wanted to fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic for the third time and then retire.

He said, You ever [seen] a carton of milk, and there’s an expiration date, mine was supposed to be last year. Every day we move past it. I’m pretty sure I’m sour, man. You don’t want to drink me [in] your cereal. You know man, I just want to fight [UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic], get my belt back, and be done.”

Cormier and Miocic first met at UFC 226 in July of 2018, and Cormier won the bout via first-round KO. By getting his hand raised, he became the UFC heavyweight champion. Cormier went on to successfully defend the belt once when he took on Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, submitting the man known as The Black Beast in the second round.

Miocic met Cormier in the Octagon again 13 months later at UFC 241. This time the result was in favor of Miocic. He defeated Cormier in the fourth round by TKO, and regained his heavyweight belt.

