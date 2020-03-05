Former Double Champ Daniel Cormier Gives Update on Retirement Plans

There are few fighters in the UFC that have accomplished what the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, has. And he remains adamant that his next fight will be his last.

During a UFC 248 media scrum (courtesy of Mike Bohn from USA Today), the former double champ was asked about his plans for retirement, and if they’ve changed.

Cormier answered, “You ever [seen] a carton of milk, and there’s an expiration date, mine was suppose to be last year.” Laughing, Cormier continued, “Every day we move past it. I’m pretty sure I’m sour, man. You don’t want to drink me [in] your cereal.

On a more serious note, Cormier said, “You know man, I just want to fight [UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic], get my belt back, and be done.”

Daniel Cormier Wants a Trilogy Fight With Stipe Miocic

Cormier wants to fight the current heavyweight champ for the third time and then hang it up. The 40-year-old Cormier won the heavyweight title by knocking out Miocic in the first round of their main event bout at UFC 226.

The two men rematched 13 months later at UFC 241, and the end result was much different. The fight went four rounds with Cormier dominating most of the fight, but the gritty Miocic was able to land multiple powerful body shots to Cormier, leading to a TKO finish.

The third fight hinges on Miocic’s health. He incurred an eye injury during UFC 241, and although he has been medically cleared to fight, he wants to take his time getting back into the Octagon in hopes of preventing another eye injury.

