Lakers Players Receive Big Coronavirus Update: Report

There are still many question marks surrounding what exactly will happen to the NBA season, but as more information comes out about the COVID-19 outbreak, smarter decisions will be able to be made. The Los Angeles Lakers had a scare when it was revealed that two players tested positive for the disease. Fortunately, the team received some very good news. According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, all Lakers players are symptom-free from coronavirus and have completed their quarantine.

The Lakers have completed their 14-day home quarantine. All players are currently symptom free of Covid-19, according to the team. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 31, 2020

The team never revealed exactly which players tested positive, but it was reported that the players were not showing any symptoms. This is really good news for the team as they should no longer be at risk of infecting each other if they decided to meet. That said, it remains to be seen if anything will come from the good news. The NBA is still trying to figure out how to move forward with the season and it will probably still be a while before games are played.

Anthony Davis Gives Update

The Lakers were probably the hottest team in the NBA before the suspension happened. They were definitely among the favorites to win the title. They still have a chance to pull it off and the team is definitely trying to stay focused.

“We’re sending each other highlight tapes because we miss the game,” Anthony Davis said, per Ganguli. “… Guys are finding a way to work out safely because you know the season isn’t over. We want to make sure we pick up where we left off. We were in a great place.”

Not every player on the team is going to have a home gym, but they are clearly doing their best to stay in shape. It’s an unprecedented time for many and staying in game shape will be impossible. If the NBA does continue the season, it’s not a guarantee the Lakers will be as good right out the gate. It’s going to take some work to get back to they were.

Daryl Morey Says Season Will Continue

The Lakers have a lot to lose if the season is canceled outright. LeBron James isn’t getting any younger and Anthony Davis isn’t under contract past this season. If they lose out on this season, things could get really bad really fast. Fortunately, most are indicating that the season will continue at some point. Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey believes that there’s not even a question of if the season will continue.

“I don’t know [when], but we will be back for sure,” Morey said, per Sports Illustrated.

“We are prepping for playing Denver in case we go right to [the] playoffs. … I don’t think we will go right to playoffs, though.”

There are a lot of unknowns right now, but it seems like there’s almost no way they’ll cancel the season. That said, there will definitely have to be adjustments. Playing the rest of the regular season games seems impossible. The most likely outcome is that there is a shortened regular season and possibly a shortened postseason.

