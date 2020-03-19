2 Lakers Players Test Positive for COVID-19: Report

As the NBA tests more players for COVID-19, it’s quickly becoming apparent that it’s spread across the league. Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was the first player to get positively tested, but it’s possible he wasn’t the first player to catch it. Several teams have now had players and faculty test positive for the disease. According to The Athletic’s Sham Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers are now among teams that have positive tests.

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

It’s currently unknown exactly which two players tested positive, but it’s possible that even more have the disease. As Charania noted, more players are to be tested and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they started testing faculty.

It was revealed the Lakers were going to start testing their players after a number of players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive – including Kevin Durant. The Lakers played the Nets just a day before the Gobert incident. Now that multiple teams are finding positive tests for the coronavirus, it’s possible more teams around the league will start testing. Positive test numbers could start going up quite a bit in the coming weeks.

