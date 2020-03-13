Lakers Players Make Firm Decision Regarding Remaining NBA Season: Report

The NBA world was rocked on Wednesday night when it was revealed that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with COVID-19. Within 24 hours of the news, many sporting events have been suspended or canceled while the country tries to figure out the best plan of action. Reports have indicated that the NBA will at least be on hiatus for 30 days, but after those days are up, it’s anybody’s guess what might happen.

Some have suggested that the NBA continue moving forward with the season once the coronavirus scare has passed, but it remains to be seen what they’ll do. Regardless of what happens, there are going to be teams that want to finish up and the season and the Los Angeles Lakers are among them, according to Lakers insider Brad Turner.

Sources: Lakers players came away from conference call with GM Rob Pelonka, Coach Frank Vogel that NBA owners want to finish regular and postseason, even if goes to late June, July or August. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 12, 2020

The season may be in flux for the team, but the Lakers players won’t be quarantined for too long, according to ESPN.

On the Lakers team conference call this afternoon players were told they can coordinate individual 1-on-1 workout time at the team's facility whenever they feel comfortable, sources tell ESPN. The team will slot times based on interest so players do not come in contact. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 13, 2020

It appears it will be up to the players if they’d like to work out with their teammates during this time.

Lakers Have a Lot of Reasons to Want to Finish the Current Season

Obviously, the health and safety of players, personnel and fans is the top priority for the NBA. However, if the season is cancelled and the league decides to just start over once the next season is supposed to start, there’s perhaps no team that loses more than the Lakers.

They are a team built around veterans and with LeBron James not getting any younger, a lost year could be disastrous. The Lakers recently finished up their most impressive weekend in years as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Clippers. If they aren’t consider the clear-cut favorite to win the NBA title, they’re definitely up there.

Plus, there’s the Anthony Davis factor. He’s only under contract for this current season. While it seems likely he’ll re-sign with the team in the offseason, there is no guarantee he actually will. If the season is cancelled and Davis leaves to another team, the Lakers literally traded all of those assets to the New Orleans Pelicans for no reason. The team will need to fight to ensure that this NBA season is finished no matter how long it takes.

LeBron James Wants to Cancel 2020

All this is without mentioning what LeBron James loses if he the season is cancelled. He showed recently that he should be considered one of the top MVP candidates this season. Who knows if he’ll be able to put up another season this impressive as he gets older? The superstar made it clear that he would just like to start 2020 over after this latest news.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

2020 hasn’t been great for LeBron or the Lakers. They were struck with tragedy when team legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Things were finally starting to normalize for the team, but now this unprecedented suspension of play could derail any momentum Los Angeles had.

