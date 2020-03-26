Analyst Details How Lakers’ LeBron James Has Changed His Game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is having another MVP type season in his 17th season in the NBA. The King is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 10.6 assists.

In the last month, the Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matter of days. After the Lakers beat the Clippers earlier this month, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was unbelievable against the Bucks and Clippers.

“LeBron was unbelievable,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “This was his best weekend in a Lakers uniform. He really dominated both games and helped close them out.”

After the 112-103 victory over their stadium rivals, James shared with the media that he prepares his mind and body to endure anything.

“I prepare myself both in my body and my mind and to endure anything, even at this stage in my career,” James said. “I know what it takes for me to prepare mentally and physically and go out and perform on a high level, and it’s my responsibility to put this team in a position to be successful. They look at me as a leader. It’s my job not only on the floor to give guys opportunities, get them great looks, but inspire them as well and show them I’m not slowing down, even at this stage in my career.”

James has the Los Angeles Lakers with the second-best record in the NBA at 49-14 and first in the Western Conference.

FS1 Shannon Sharpe Feels James has Changed Since the All-Star Break

Three-time Superbowl Champion Shannon Sharpe was practicing social distance like the rest of us this morning as filming the Undisputed with Skip Bayless. During Wednesday’s episode, Sharpe detailed how he thought LeBron James started playing better post-All-Break.

“We had started to see a different LeBron James if you can imagine that. A guy that is leading the league in assists in Year 17 giving you 25 points, 8 rebounds, …and he started to play even better than that.”

Earlier this week, while as a guest on ESPN’s First Take, Danny Green shared the difference between playing with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

“Two very great players. A lot of similarities and some differences, but they are extremely serious about their game. They work their body hard, how to take care of their bodies, and lead their team. Obviously, Kawhi [Leonard] is not as vocal as LeBron [James] has been over the years. But you could tell last year he started picking it up a lot more and this year he’s a lot more vocal than he was ever, and he’s starting to learn that. But on the court-wise, LeBron [James] is probably more a facilitator.

Kawhi [Leonard] is probably more of, you know, an attacker offensive, you know, dissecting the defense type of player. LeBron is the same way. And they’re both, you know, very good defenders when they turn it on. They can lock down some guys. They can change the game, impact the game, on both ends of the floor.”

