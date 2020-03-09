Snoop Dogg Serenades Basketball Community After Lakers Beat Clippers [Watch]

The third time was definitely the charm for the Los Angeles Lakers as they were able to finally beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-103 this season over the weekend. Lakers All-Star LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 58 points.

After the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised James for his stout defensive against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

“LeBron was unbelievable,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “This was his best weekend in a Lakers uniform. He really dominated both games and helped close them out.”

The King finished Sunday’s game against the Clippers with 28 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, as the Lakers were able to get a much-needed win against their cross the hallway rivals.

James talked about it being his job as the Lakers’ leader to put them in a position to be successful and that means preparing his body mentally and physically to go out there and compete every night.

“I prepare myself both in my body and my mind and to endure anything, even at this stage in my career,” James said. “I know what it takes for me to prepare mentally and physically and go out and perform on a high level, and it’s my responsibility to put this team in a position to be successful. They look at me as a leader. It’s my job not only on the floor to give guys opportunities, get them great looks, but inspire them as well and show them I’m not slowing down, even at this stage in my career.”

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Snoop Dogg Celebrates the Lakers win Over the Clippers my Serenading the Internet

After the Lakers beat the Clippers on Sunday, Snoop Dogg hopped on Instagram and let Clippers Nation that this is definitely a Lakers town to the theme song of Starz hit show Power.

“They say this is a Lakers town and some of Y’all from the Clipper part. No rings, no Ships, Y’all never make it. This is where it goes down. Lake Show F**** Y’all N*** up today. Sunday good, Monday… B*** Lakers did that,” Snoop. “Bron Bron ‘The King’ shout that Clipper S*** up I don’t want to hear that S*** no more N****. Yeah, the game doesn’t matter, yeah, it doesn’t matter. We the number one seed f*** out of here Marcellus Wiley, F*** out of here Clipper Darrell. F*** out of here.”

Marcellus Wiley responded to Snoop in the comments stating that Avery Bradley can’t save you in the playoffs.

“Ay man…Avery Bradley can’t save y’all in the playoffs. It’s ova!” said Wiley.

Wiley was referring to Avery Bradley scoring 24 points and make plays such as when he turned the ball over after James dove on the ground, recovered the loose ball and passed it to him, and James was whistled for a blocking foul on Morris.

READ NEXT: Clippers’ Doc Rivers Responds to O’Shea Jackson Jr’s Comments