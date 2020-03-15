Lions Free Agency: 5 Running Backs Team Must Target

The Detroit Lions have their biggest needs on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but obviously, they do need some help on the offensive side of things in order to change their fortunes in 2020.

One of the spots the Lions need to target is the spot of running back. There’s been plenty of players who have gone down at the position through the years, and the team needs to be able to have some depth to rely on moving forward at the spot.

Another running back is likely needed in the mix, and there are plenty of free agents the team should look to chase when all is said and done in order to potentially fill this need the best.

So who are they? Here’s a look at the top names the Lions must prioritize in free agency.

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Lewis has been a productive player during his career, putting up 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns. He came from Pitt as a fifth round pick of the Eagles, bounced around and had the most productive years of his career thus far in New England where he helped the team capture Super Bowl LI. Following that time, he signed a lucrative free agent deal in Tennessee, but hasn’t exactly lived up to the money, leading perhaps to the situation he is in at the moment as a release. The Lions will know Lewis given his ties to New England, so this is a name to remember, and reports have said he could be on the list.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Lions have needed a consistent running game for a long time, and watched as injury once again derailed promising young runner Kerryon Johnson last season. Adding a player like Gordon would seemingly help that problem out considering what he can do. In his career, Gordon has put up 4,240 yards and 36 touchdowns. In Detroit, he’d form a quality 1-2 punch with Kerryon Johnson if the team were to make the move. Gordon would cost a decent chunk of change, but if the Lions are committed to changing the fortunes of the defense, they might have no choice but to spend some money in order to help their offense.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Drake has been a very productive runner in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 1,358 yards and 9 touchdowns. He’s also gotten loose for 6 scores through the air as a receiver, and has 762 reception yards as a true dual threat player. Drake brings it in a variety of ways for his team and adds the element of speed and elusiveness out of the backfield. The Lions tried to add him during the trade deadline, and could look to the runner now in order to solve a major need for some home run hitting in their backfield. It would be an interesting move, to be sure.

J.D. McKissic, RB, Detroit Lions

With his explosive work as a wideout and running back combo platter, McKissic is someone that carved out a future for himself in Detroit with solid work in 2019. There was enough to see to suggest that McKissic fits well within the Detroit scheme, and those are the kind of players that teams should decide to keep around. McKissic was a big play waiting to happen much of 2019, and there is no reason he can’t be that for the Lions into the future as well if they decide to keep him around. It might be a wise move if the running back market gets expensive or out of hand in terms of price.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

A NFL veteran who’s been around since 2009, McCoy has long been one of the gritty and durable runners in the league. In his career, McCoy has put up 11,071 yards as well as 73 touchdowns. To go with that, McCoy also has 3,797 receiving yards as well as 18 touchdowns through the air.

6 times, McCoy has been an NFL Pro Bowl player, and 2 times, McCoy has been a first-team All-Pro. He started his career and is best known for his work with the Philadelphia Eagles, but has also ran for the Buffalo Bills and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been speculated to be a possibility, and if the Lions want a veteran, it’s possible McCoy could give them some good snaps.

