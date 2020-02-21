Lions Could Reportedly Have Interest in Veteran Running Back After Release

The Detroit Lions want to make running the ball a priority in 2020, and could turn to an old friend of the coaching staff in order to do so when free agency begins.

According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Tennessee Titans could be looking at cutting running back Dion Lewis in the coming days. If the move is made, the Lions are one of a few teams that could have immediate interest in signing the player according to Benjamin.

Here’s a look at what he wrote in his piece:

“A source with knowledge of the situation tells CBSSports.com that Lewis and his camp are “bracing” for the possibility of the Titans releasing their No. 2 running back ahead of 2020 free agency. There’s still a chance Tennessee could ask Lewis to restructure the four-year, $19.8 million contract he signed in 2018. The Titans have yet to approach Lewis about that, per the source, likely because they’d consider retaining Lewis if Henry somehow lands elsewhere in free agency. But as long as Henry is back, it’s thought to be likely they don’t keep Lewis at a $5.1 million cap number. If the Titans were to cut Lewis, they’d save an estimated $4 million in 2020, as well as roughly $4.8 million in 2021. The Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, meanwhile, are expected to make a play for Lewis in the event he hits the open market, per a league source. All three figure to be in the market for veteran depth at RB.”

The Lions have been searching for running back help dating back to last season on the trade market, and a player like Lewis could help them a ton if he becomes available. Overshadowed in Tennessee by Derrick Henry, Lewis is a guy who could help form a solid 1-2 punch with Kerryon Johnson in Detroit. Add in his familiarity with Matt Patricia and Detroit’s New England Patriots-centered staff, and the move could make sense.

First, though, the release has to happen, and that will be something the Lions will likely be monitoring in the coming days.

Dion Lewis Statistics

Lewis has been a productive player during his career, putting up 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns. He came from Pitt as a fifth round pick of the Eagles, bounced around and had the most productive years of his career thus far in New England where he helped the team capture Super Bowl LI. Following that time, he signed a lucrative free agent deal in Tennessee, but hasn’t exactly lived up to the money, leading perhaps to the situation he is in at the moment.

Lions 2020 Cap Space

Detroit will have a decent chunk of change to spend this offseason, having restructured Matthew Stafford’s deal to push their cap space to around $50 million dollars for the coming season. With this money, the Lions will have multiple different needs to address including the defensive line, secondary as well as potential upgrades on offense.

The Lions could always open up more space with a few savvy moves, and there could be other cap casualties that might impact the team’s final salary number more dramatically ahead of March.

For now, though, the Lions have a decent amount of money to spend to patch several of the holes they will be dealing with. Lewis could be a target to remember in the weeks ahead.

READ NEXT: Potential Lions Roster Casualties in 2020