Writer Identifies Sleeper Free Agent Lions Might Target

The Detroit Lions have some major defensive needs in the 2020 NFL offseason, but that might not stop them from looking to upgrade the offense in a meaningful way, too.

One of the spots which was the weakest in terms of depth in 2019 was running back. There was not health at the position, and the Lions not only struggled to run the ball, but once again get anything out of the spot.

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, the Lions could look at pursuing Kenyan Drake. Instead, though, he predicts the team could take a run at another veteran runner in LeSean McCoy.

Kenyan Drake is an obvious one to watch for the Lions since they tried to get him last year. But my sleeper pick is LeSean McCoy. Matt Patricia has faced him a ton and has a lot of respect for what he can offer as a playmaker. https://t.co/wY2w2qRaTK — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 5, 2020

The Lions have been searching for running back help dating back to last season on the trade market, which is where they got their first look at Kenyan Drake. A player like him or McCoy could help them a ton if the price is right on the open market. Either players represent guys who could help form a solid 1-2 punch with Kerryon Johnson in Detroit. Add in his familiarity with Matt Patricia and a staff which likes to emphasize the run, and the move could make sense.

Detroit is said to possibly be interested in Dion Lewis in free agency if he hits the market as well, making this situation something to watch.

Regardless of whether it’s McCoy, Drake, Lewis or someone else, a veteran runner could be on tap for the team coming up later on in March when free agency gets going.

LeSean McCoy’s Statistics

A NFL veteran who’s been around since 2009, McCoy has long been one of the gritty and durable runners in the league. In his career, McCoy has put up 11,071 yards as well as 73 touchdowns. To go with that, McCoy also has 3,797 receiving yards as well as 18 touchdowns through the air.

6 times, McCoy has been an NFL Pro Bowl player, and 2 times, McCoy has been a first-team All-Pro. He started his career and is best known for his work with the Philadelphia Eagles, but has also ran for the Buffalo Bills and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lions Need Running Backs

Detroit has a solid player on their team currently in Kerryon Johnson that they are developing. Johnson, however, has run into a few issues with injuries the last few years, so the team is looking for someone else that can be a solid running mate for Johnson moving forward. On the roster, Bo Scarbrough showed late last season that he could be a potential answer for the team, but if the Lions are looking for someone else to build around, they may want to target the draft if they wish to find a younger option for the roster. The team could also look to free agency for a veteran running back, or could make drafting a runner a bigger priority than a mid-round selection.

Adding another running back in the draft would allow the Lions to enter the 2020 season with much better depth, and be covered if something were to happen on the roster, as has been the case in the last few years.

McCoy would be a solid veteran option for the team to consider, and the Lions might have a bit more interest in grabbing a running back than many might think.

