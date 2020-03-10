MIke Tyson Knocks Out Eminem in New ‘Gozilla’ Music Video [WATCH]

Boxing icon Mike Tyson was recently featured in Eminem’s new music video “Godzilla” doing what he does best. Half way through the video, Tyson appeared out of nowhere and uncorked a savage right hand, flooring the rapper. The music video was released on March 9, and was dedicated to the late hip-hop artist Jarad “Juice Wrld” Higgins who passed on December 8, 2019. As reported by Billboard, Juice Wrld passed away “as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.”

The following video, like most of Eminem’s videos, features coarse language and suggestive themes. Viewer discretion is advised:

Mike Tyson is seen at the 2:57 mark cracking Eminem with a ruthless right, and then later in the video hospital room with his victim.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Viral Video of Mike Tyson Circulated Last Week of an Emotional Moment

A clip of Mike Tyson crying on his podcast Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson made it’s rounds last week. During the video, Tyson was in tears talking about the former man he used to be, missing it and also fearing it.

Iron Mike said, “I’m a f**king student of war. I know all the warriors, from Charlemagne, Achilles, the number one warriors of all warriors. From there, Alexander, Napoleon, I know them all, I’ve read them all, I’ve studied them all.”

He continued, “I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone, it’s empty; I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness.”

“That’s the reason I’m crying cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him,” Tyson said. “Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch, because I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out hell is coming with him. It’s not funny at all, sound cool like I’m a tough guy. It’s just I hate that guy, I’m scared of him.”

Boxing legend “Sugar” Ray Leonard was the guest during that episode. Leonard was a great source of inspiration for Tyson throughout his life. During the episode, Tyson said to Sugar, “I’ve been jealous of you all my life because you’re so beautiful.”

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]