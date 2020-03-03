Mike Tyson Feels ‘Empty,’ Cries During Podcast [WATCH]

Legendary boxer “Iron” Mike Tyson recently expressed his emotions during an episode of his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast. Tyson was sitting down and talking with another boxing icon, Sugar Ray Leonard, and his podcast producer and former NFL offensive tackle Eben Britton, and he reflected on his days of being one of the most feared men on the planet. Iron Mike went on an emotional rant that brought him to tears.

Here is the video:

At 13:44 into the podcast, Tyson said, “I’m a f**king student of war. I know all the warriors, from Charlemagne, Achilles, the number one warriors of all warriors. From there, Alexander, Napolean, I know them all, I’ve read them all, I’ve studied them all.”

“I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied,” Tyson continued. “That’s why I’m so feared. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone, it’s empty; I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness.”

Iron Mike continued, “That’s the reason I’m crying cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a bitch, because I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out hell is coming with him. It’s not funny at all, sound cool like I’m a tough guy. It’s just I hate that guy, I’m scared of him.”

Tyson Was Also Emotional Because of How Much Sugar Ray Leonard Inspired Him

During the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Iron Mike spoke to Sugar about the impact he had on Tyson when he was kid. Tyson told Sugar that when Sugar fought Wilfred Benitez back in 1979, he was locked up in juvenile detention as a 13 year old. He told Sugar that he was a huge inspiration for him and that he loved him.

Iron Mike also said to Sugar, “I’ve been jealous of you all my life because your so beautiful.”

Here’s the clip:

