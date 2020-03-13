Raiders Pro Bowl OL Endorses Idea of Team Making QB Change

Players for the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a very peculiar situation right now. They have a quarterback in Derek Carr who is well-liked and had a decent season. However, many rumors have linked the team to future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. Despite how good players on the Raiders think Carr is, they all know that he’s nowhere near Brady when it comes to pedigree.

An argument could be made that at this point in Brady’s career, he’s no better than Carr, but players think back to his legacy and it’s hard not to get excited about playing with him. Pro Bowl right tackle for the Raiders Trent Brown has won a Super Bowl with Brady, so he’s had a front-row seat to his excellence. While he’s got no issues with Carr, he’d welcome his former teammate to Las Vegas with open arms, according to Bill Williamson of Silver & Black Pride.

“Who wouldn’t?” Brown responded to the question of if he’d like to reunite with Brady.

Brown then made a bold claim about the quarterback.

“He’s the greatest quarterback of all time,” Brown said.

His comments sound very similar to what Josh Jacobs recently said in an Instagram live video with UFC’s Dana White when he also seemingly endorsed the idea of Brady joining the silver and black.

Brown Meant No ‘Disrespect’

What is probably lost on these Raiders players is the fact that Derer Carr probably doesn’t love the idea of his teammates going around talking about how much they’d love to have a new quarterback. Nobody would and that doesn’t make Carr soft or sensitive. However, according to Williamson, Brown wasn’t trying to make a statement about Carr and meant no ‘disrespect.’ It sounds like players are just excited about playing with a living legend. That not necessarily a referendum on Carr as a quarterback.

Regardless, it could get awkward for the team when they get back on the practice field if Carr is still the quarterback. It would be one thing if Brady was 10 years younger, but he’s going to be 43 when the season starts and is coming off his weakest season. It’s could be perceived as a slap in the face to Carr that his teammates would rather have that than him.

Tyrell Williams Plays Coy When Asked the Brady Question

While Jacobs and Brown couldn’t hide their excitement about a potential move to bring Brady to the Raiders, wide receiver Tyrell Williams was a little more politically correct.

“I think that’s above my pay grade,” Williams said on The Herd when asked who he thought was going to be his quarterback in 2020. “I think that Gruden and Mayock will make the right decision for the team. I love Derek and I hope we work things out in that room before…”

Considering Williams needs to be on Carr’s good side if he plans on seeing a lot of passes come his way, it would make sense why he would keep his cards close to the vest. At the same time, he didn’t completely brush off the idea of playing with Brady. The only player who has come out and fully endorsed Carr is Richie Incognito.

