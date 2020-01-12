Raiders’ Richie Incognito Shuts Down Derek Carr Rumors

Barely over a year removed from a very public legal incident, Richie Incognito made a serious case for winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2019. The Raiders took a chance on the controversial offensive lineman and it paid off in a big way. The team recently gave him a two-year contract extension and he figures to be a big contributor for the team over the next couple of years.

Quarterback Derek Carr has proven in the past that he’s much more effective when he’s receiving good pass protection and that’s exactly what he got in 2019. While some have soured on the quarterback over the last couple of years, Incognito is a big fan.

“Coach Gruden has an extensive offense and that’s an understatement. Derek runs that offense like coach Gruden was out there on the field,” Incognito said about Carr on the Raider Cody Podcast. “Tough situations, fourth-quarter comebacks, the guy is out there just chucking the ball around the field. Two-minute drills is where he excels. Facing the pressure he knows where to get the ball.”

There’s still room for improvement with Carr, but he’s proven in the past that he can be really effective.

Incognito Says Carr Will Be QB in Las Vegas

Raiders' Top 10 Plays of the 2019 Season | NFLSee a countdown of the top 10 Raiders highlights from the 2019 NFL season. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL #TopPlays Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2020-01-10T20:03:40.000Z

Despite Carr improving quite a bit in his second year under Gruden, there are still rumors swirling that the Raiders are preparing to move on from him. Incognito isn’t buying any of those rumors and he gave a pretty definitive statement about the situation.

“Let’s be honest,” Incognito said. “We didn’t have a ton of speed, a ton of star power out there at the wide receiver, for reasons out of our control… We have tremendous confidence in Derek Carr. The way he runs coaches offense, the way he gets us in the right plays, the way he chucks that ball around, distributes the ball. We have a ton of confidence in him and there’s no way he’s going anywhere. He’s coming to Vegas.”

That might be the most ringing endorsement that Carr has received yet. There are those that think the Raiders would be better served with another quarterback, but nailing that position is not easy. It seems most likely that Incognito is right and Carr is the starter in Week 1 of the 2020 season for the silver and black.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Incognito Looking Forward to the Future

Josh Jacobs & Maxx Crosby Featured in 'Move the Sticks' Top 25 Rookies of 2019 | NFL NetworkNFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks rank the top 25 rookies of 2019. Visit: http://www.nfl.com/videos/move-the-sticks Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL #NFLNetwork Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2020-01-09T23:07:10.000Z

One thing that was very clear about the 2019 version of the Raiders and that was that they have an abundance of young talent. Incognito thinks there are going to be some players who stick with the team for a very long time.

“I’m extremely excited,” said Incognito about the team’s future. “Just judging off this last rookie class, I mean, they found stud after stud after stud. Diamonds in the rough. Guys that are going to be cornerstones of this organization for years to come.”

Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden put together a very strong rookie class in 2019. If they nail it again in 2020, it could turn the team into a longtime Super Bowl contender. Incognito may not be playing much longer, but the future is very bright for the young team.

READ NEXT: NFL Insider Links Patriots’ Tom Brady to Raiders

