Redskins Don’t Want to Trade All-Pro Left Tackle?

The Washington Redskins have reportedly granted Trent Williams the right to seek a trade. However, the big man’s representatives believe the team isn’t negotiating with other squads in “good faith.”

“The relationship between the Redskisn and Trent Williams has reached a point where it’s in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him,” Vince Taylor, who represents Williams, said (via Mike Garafolo)

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling to negotiate a trade of Williams. The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

Washington just traded Quinton Dunbar to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick. Garafolo speculates that the haul the franchise received for the stud cornerback, irritated Williams, as the team is likely asking for a hefty package for the left tackle.

RELATED: Redskins Make Trade for Quarterback

New Coaching Regime Couldn’t Rectify Situation

The Williams-Redskins relationship appears to be unrepairable. Williams claims the team mislead him about a cancerous growth on his head. Since Williams last played, there are a new front office and a new coach and while Williams had positive talks with Ron Rivera, it appears that it wasn’t enough to bring the two sides back together.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams.

The Redskins could use him. Dwyane Haskins was sacked on 12.5% of his dropbacks, though that has just as much to do with Haskins’ propensity to hold onto the ball as it does with his line. Washington had the 13th best offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, with left tackle as their biggest weakness.

Which Teams Could Trade for Williams?

Despite holding out for an entire season, Williams should have no shortage of suitors on the trade market if the Redskins are willing to play ball.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns attempted to trade for Williams prior to the NFL trade deadline and they may be the franchise in need of the former Pro Bowler the most. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Williams remains an option for the club. However, the price tag that Washington is demanding appears to be too high.

Cleveland didn’t have the most stable LT option in Greg Robinson and with the big man possibly heading to prison after his 157-pound marijuana possession arrest, the team will again be in the market for a LT. Baker Mayfield was sacked 40 times as a sophomore, something that is not going unnoticed in the Browns’ front office.

New England Patriots

Bringing in Williams would give the Patriots a top option at the position, allowing whoever is under center to have security on their blindside.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have a hole at LT after trading away Laremy Tunsil last year. Miami’s offensive line was one of the worst in the league, even before the trade, and PFF ranked them as the worst in 2019. The franchise is armed with three first-rounders in the 2020 draft in addition to an extra second-rounder from the Saints.

READ NEXT: Wild Day for Cam Newton’s Redskins, Patriots Odds