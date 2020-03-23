Panthers Trade Quarterback to Redskins: Report

The Washington Redskins have landed a quarterback after weeks of speculation that they would bring someone in to push 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins. Cam Newton and Jameis Winston were floated as possibilities, though it appears the team has settled on Kyle Allen. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Skins will acquire Allen from the Panthers via trade.

Traded! The #Panthers sending QB Kyle Allen to the #Redskins, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2020

Allen will be reunited with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who is entering his first season in Washington. Allen started 12 games for Carolina last season, tossing 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his second season in the league. The 24-year-old QB completed 62.0% of his passes.

Washington is still paying QB Alex Smith, so spending more financial resources at the position may not be in the cards. The franchise is in the mix to take Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 overall pick, so another QB addition is possible.

Carolina Moving Forward With New QBs

The Panthers have several new signal-callers in town, as the offseason as proven to be quite eventful. The team announced that it would allow Newton to seek a trade via a statement from the front office.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton responded on social media, indicating that the Panthers were pushing him out. Shortly thereafter, the team agreed to a three-year deal with Teddy Bridgewater.

The franchise brought in another QB this offseason, nabbing XFL standout P.J. Walker. The former Temple University QB had interest from several NFL teams.

Where does this leave Newton?

While the Redskins could certainly still add another QB, it seems Newton is off the table, as his $19 million salary might be too pricey for the club.

Newton struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. Foot surgery limited him to just two games played in 2019 and he wasn’t sharp in those contests, compiling zero touchdowns and one interception while completing 56.2 percent of his passes.

It’s been a while since Newton has been in MVP form. He won the award back in 2015 during a 15-1 run that saw the team make the Super Bowl. He had some success in 2017, leading the team to the playoffs, though his 59.1% completion percentage that season left much to be desired. The Jaguars, Patriots, and Dolphins could be in the mix for his services.

