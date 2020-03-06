Top-4 Trade Destinations for Redskins LT Trent Williams

The Washington Redskins have reportedly granted Trent Williams the right to seek a trade. The former No. 4 overall pick didn’t play in 2019, opting to hold out, though he should have no shortage of suitors on the open market.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams.

The Redskins could use him. Dwyane Haskins was sacked on 12.5% of his dropbacks, though that has just as much to do with Haskins’ propensity to hold onto the ball as it does with his line. Washington had the 13th best offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, with left tackle as their biggest weakness.

The Williams-Redskins relationship appears to be unrepairable. Williams claims the team mislead him about a cancerous growth on his head. Since Williams last played, there’s a new front office and a new coach and while Williams had positive talks with Ron Rivera, it appears that it wasn’t enough to bring the two sides back together.

Which teams would make the best fit for Williams? Let’s take a look:

New England Patriots

Bringing in Williams would give the Patriots a top option at the position, allowing Tom Brady or whoever is under center (New England is the heavy favorite for Brady, according to oddsmakers) to have security on their blindside.

The Patriots drafted Isaiah Wynn to be the LT of the future and while Wynn looked good while healthy, injuries plagued his rookie season. The team could move Wynn, who played both guard and tackle while at Georgia, inside to take over for LG Joe Thuney, who is likely to leave him free agency.

New England could offer up this year’s first and third rounders as well as future draft capital in hopes that it would entice Washington.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have a hole at LT after trading away Laremy Tunsil last year. Miami’s offensive line was one of the worst in the league, even before the trade, and PFF ranked them as the worst in 2019. The franchise is armed with three first-rounders in the 2020 draft in addition to an extra second-rounder from the Saints.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are my favorite destination for Williams. The team made a sneaky good move, swapping out Russell Okung for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner. Okung has dealt with injuries over the past few years and Turner represents one of the best guards available.

Now, the Chargers could pry Williams from Washington and enter 2020 with a new and improved front line for whoever is under center.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns attempted to trade for Williams prior to the NFL trade deadline and they may be the franchise in need of the former Pro Bowler the most.

Cleveland didn’t have the most stable LT option in Greg Robinson and with the big man possibly heading to prison after his 157-pound marijuana possession arrest, the team will again be in the market for a LT. Baker Mayfield was sacked 40 times as a sophomore, something that is not going unnoticed in the Browns’ front office.