Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Role at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski will be involved at WrestleMania 36 in a major way. He announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that he will be the host for what will be a two-night event.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the WWE has continued with its regular schedule with Raw and Smackdown on Monday and Friday nights, and it plans to not only go forth with WrestleMania 36, but to have it last two days beginning Saturday, April 4 and extending into Sunday, April 5.

Gronkowski is a future NFL Hall-of-Famer after playing nine highly successful seasons with the New England Patriots. Gronk was a part of three Super Bowl teams, and he is a five-time Pro-Bowler. He retired after the 2018 season and has had a cameo with the WWE.

Gronkowski has some ties to current WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley aka Dean Muhtadi. Rawley, who had a stint in the NFL, and Gronkowski are real-life friends and their relationship has been accentuated on WWE programming to create an angle for what was an inevitable run for the former football player with the promotion.

Expect to see Gronkowski get physical with a current member of the WWE’s roster and to perhaps even have some sort of impromptu match. The WWE events that have continued on through the Coronavirus outbreak have happened at the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance. Only the performers and mandatory personnel have been present.

Originally, WrestleMania 36 was to take place in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium, but the outbreak forced the event to be moved. Most other sports and entertainment organizations have canceled their events. However, Vince McMahon has kept the WWE in motion, even to the chagrin of critics.

Now Gronk is a part of the biggest spectacle and what will likely prove to be one of the most memorable WrestleManias ever.