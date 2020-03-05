Steph Curry Return, Chris Paul’s Thunder Gets Suprising Claim From Teammate

Steph Curry is making his return to the NBA court and Chris Paul is living his best life as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Those are all great things. On this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I spoke to Marreese Speights, a teammate of both of those players.

He compared both players and the latest in Joakim Noah‘s free agency.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Why isn’t your former Gator teammate Joakim Noah playing in the NBA?

Marreese Speights: I can’t really – I really don’t know. I say it to myself. He plays hard, Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star… but you never know with this League. Maybe it was some stuff outside of basketball, I never know. But I know he deserves to in there though.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I agree. The Lakers were looking at him, the Clippers were reportedly looking at him and there are a lot of teams that could use someone of his energy and his defensive prowess. I definitely think he’s a miss in the NBA currently. When you look at Chris Paul you mentioned that CP3 was a floor general and that he’s the leader of that young squad, you played for the Clippers as well. Were you guys teammates in L.A.?

Marreese Speights: Yeah I played with him.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What is something that you observed about him as an opponent or something that you didn’t know about him as an opponent that you learned when you became his teammate?



Marreese Speights: Well to honest when I used to play against him because he was our rival when I was in Golden State, we would be competing and battling. He was always competitive, he’s going to go hard and that’s always something that you’re going to get from Chris Paul. But being on that team, just the kind of person he is – he kind of has a like a leader attitude and he kind of knows that and kind of uses that to his advantage sometimes, but he’s a good person. A lot of people say that he comes off a different way but he’s a good person. Everything’s not bad about him. I know if he could, he always plays through injuries… that kind of stuff. He’s just a good point guard. A good leader for us.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You played with Steph and you played with Chris Paul. Not asking you to compare the two, but when you talk about point guards, what are the differences between those two players in your mind as a teammate?

Marreese Speights: They always want to compete anytime of the day. Practice, games they always want to compete. Steph is a little bit more laid back not too outspoken compared to Chris Paul, but Steph’s going to go out there and not talk but go out there and show. Chris Paul is going to talk and he’s going to go out there and show. Steph is like, ‘Alright cool’ I can show you better than I can tell you. You’re never going to see him get – like I told you Chris Paul is a guard that’s going to get on his teammates. Steph’s not really like that. Steph will say something to you when you go in the huddle but he’s not going to be out there on the court screaming and yelling or pointing making something look worse than what it is. But basketball-wise, they’re both going to go out there and compete and make their team better for sure.