Thunder: Shaq Reveals Why Chris Paul Joining Miami Heat Doesn’t Matter

With a record of 7-3 the Miami Heat are in second place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Many are surprised.

Maybe ‘they’ shouldn’t be. With a roster with veterans like Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem and James Johnson, the Heat made a splash this summer when they added Jimmy Butler to rhwie roster during NBA free agency.

Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra signed an extension with the ballclub. Additonally, the Heat front office lucked out when they added rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, who have turned heads in the early parts of the NBA season.

The uncanny leadership of Jimmy Butler has been infectious. But Dwyane Wade had already predicted this.

“I think it’s going to fare well with him,” Dwyane Wade told me in September.

“And I think the guys on the team will be energized to have a guy like Jimmy there to push them. So, I look forward to them having a way better season obviously then we did the last seasons here in Miami.”

Also this summer, the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder had trade conversation centered around a trade that could bring Chris Paul to South Beach.

One of the holdups was in fact, the Miami Heat’s reluctance to trade Tyler Herro.

In a recent conversation I asked Shaquille O’Neal whether he thought that Chris Paul playing on the Miami Heat would help Jimmy Butler and others on that roster.

His answer may surprise you and he went into great depths.

Check out a snippet of our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The Miami Heat got Jimmy Butler, and many believe they’re gonna end up making some moves. Would you like to see Chris Paul in the Miami Heat?

Shaquille O’Neal: Chris Paul? It ain’t gonna matter. I don’t like big teams. After winning big 3’s, I like focusing more on who has a chance to win. Think bout it: you’re a professional player and you’re on a good team. If you’re not talking about winning, I don’t want to have any conversation. So every year, since I’ve been watching, there’s only been four or five teams. This year, it’s open. We have no idea who’s gonna win. So now the conversation needs to go a little deeper. I think that both LA teams have a chance to win, Houston has a chance to win, Philly and Boston have a chance to win, Milwaukee has a chance to win, those are my only teams so far. Golden State doesn’t have a shot. But those are the only teams. I don’t like to talk about how good players are, who’s better and who’s worse. That’s all barbershop talk, so people are gonna say…my son said: ‘Kawhi is the best player ever. I’m gonna say: ‘Hey son have you ever heard of Julius Erving, who started all this shit? You never heard of Michael Jordan?’ Me and my oldest son were talking, I asked him: “Who was the first player to make 100 million?’ He said: ‘Not you.’ So let’s stop reading the blogs, let’s listen to the people, the younger generation. It’s all talk, I’m not listening to who’s better.