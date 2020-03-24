Todd Gurley Roasts LA Rams on Latest Instagram Post

The saga of Todd Gurley roasting his previous home, the Los Angeles Rams continues after the Rams decided to release him in the midst of a contract extension, still owing him a chunk of money.

Gurley’s latest Instagram post is a joke saying “Whoever owes you money go to their house now they should be home” in reference to the global quarantine and the Rams still needing to pay up.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Rams Free Up Cap Space

The Rams selected Gurley as the No. 10 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Gurley spent five seasons with the Rams and was two years into a four-year, $57.5 million extension—the biggest running back deal in NFL history.

They had decided to release Gurley in order to free up salary cap space and they also threw into consideration that his knee injury had put a damper on his productivity.

However, the Rams knew if they released Gurley before 4 p.m. then they would get $10.5 million in salary and bonuses they were set to owe him. But they still have to give up $7.5 million to him, which he clearly hasn’t received yet.

Gurley Has Jokes

Gurley’s latest Instagram post isn’t the first time he threw shade on the Rams this week.

It began with a tweet once he got the call. Again, referencing the coronavirus outbreak causing nearly everyone to go into quarantine.

Damn I got fired on my day off😂 #QuaratineAndChill — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

Then he moved his trolling to Instagram.

After Gurley signed with the Falcons, the NFL’s official Instagram account posted a graphic of Gurley on their Instagram in a Falcons uniform.

Gurley commented on the NFL’s post, “@rams thanks for the check today.”

Do you think the Rams got the message yet? Stay tuned.

ESPN’s First Take’s View on Gurley

On ESPN’s First Take this week, Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Marcus Spears give their takes on Gurley and the move with the Falcons. Kellerman isn’t a fan, Smith calls it a “smart move” and Spears shines a light on the problems with player contracts.

“Now you see in free agency, a lot of these guys doing three-year deals. And I spoke with my former agent Pat Dye Jr. about why are we seeing so many three year deals. Because that’s where the money is. That’s where you can get the guaranteed money. That’s really what’s important.”

Short-term contracts have become the new trend in the NFL due to injuries messing them up.

“This is smart for the Atlanta Falcons to get Todd Gurley. The new structure of contracts now is going to be these short term because the only thing people are really concerned about is the guaranteed money. I think it’s good. I think the running backs will be in a better position for it. And I guarantee you, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, I get a lot of money when they’re up for their deals.”

READ NEXT: Falcons to Sign Former Vikings Wideout: Report