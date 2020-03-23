Falcons to Sign Former Vikings Wideout: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are adding another first-rounder to their offense by signing former Minnesota Vikings wideout Laquon Treadwell. He will make the 11th former first-rounder on the offensive side of the ball for the Falcons.
WSB-TV’s Zach Klein first reported the news on Sunday evening.
The Falcons’ official Twitter and Instagram account shortly shared the news after.
Treadwell’s Background
Minnesota selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Once joining the NFL, he struggled to make the adjustment at the next level.
Treadwell made a name for himself at Ole Miss. He had an outstanding junior season after tallying 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named First-team All-SEC. At the end of his junior season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the draft. As a Rebel, he recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons.
Struggling to make the adjustment to the NFL, Treadwell had just one catch for 15 yards in his rookie season.
The Vikings declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option last May and ended up releasing him in August. However, the Vikings approached him the following month and asked offered him a new contract. Treadwell’s NFL career so far consists of 53 career games, 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.
Another First-Rounder
Treadwell, 25, will join a talented offense of 10 former-first rounders where he will have to earn playing time as a backup to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
He has a chance to prove himself in Atlanta and Matt Ryan will do what he can to help him along the way.
Treadwell will also be playing alongside former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst who was also signed by the Falcons earlier this week.
The Falcons have a promising 2020 offense that is going to turn their 7-9 season around and take them to playoffs.
Treadwell’s Competition
I could not name a better duo in the NFL for Matt Ryan to connect with than Jones and Ridley.
Since Ridley was drafted by the Falcons as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he has continued to prove himself worthy as a starter. In just two seasons in Atlanta, Ridley has caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Hurst, who will join the roster as the Falcons’ new tight end says Ridely’s work ethic is what got him to where he is today, fueling his success in the NFL. He also added that while in college, if Hurst wanted to get a late-night throwing session in, Ridley was always the first to want to catch passes.
Treadwell can probably learn a thing or two from Ridley.
As for Jones, he’s recorded more than 12,000 receiving yards in his career, sitting at 12,125 heading into the 2020 season. Last season he recorded 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Russell Gage will play as the team’s third receiver while Treadwell should have an opportunity to push for snaps.
