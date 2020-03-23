Falcons to Sign Former Vikings Wideout: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are adding another first-rounder to their offense by signing former Minnesota Vikings wideout Laquon Treadwell. He will make the 11th former first-rounder on the offensive side of the ball for the Falcons.

WSB-TV’s Zach Klein first reported the news on Sunday evening.

Per NFL league source… Falcons are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell – Was a first round pick in 2016.. played 13-games last season for Vikings pic.twitter.com/J4hCLZqKFL — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 22, 2020

The Falcons’ official Twitter and Instagram account shortly shared the news after.

Treadwell’s Background

Minnesota selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Once joining the NFL, he struggled to make the adjustment at the next level.

Treadwell made a name for himself at Ole Miss. He had an outstanding junior season after tallying 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named First-team All-SEC. At the end of his junior season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the draft. As a Rebel, he recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons.

Struggling to make the adjustment to the NFL, Treadwell had just one catch for 15 yards in his rookie season.

The Vikings declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option last May and ended up releasing him in August. However, the Vikings approached him the following month and asked offered him a new contract. Treadwell’s NFL career so far consists of 53 career games, 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

Another First-Rounder

Treadwell, 25, will join a talented offense of 10 former-first rounders where he will have to earn playing time as a backup to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

He has a chance to prove himself in Atlanta and Matt Ryan will do what he can to help him along the way.

Treadwell will also be playing alongside former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst who was also signed by the Falcons earlier this week.

The Falcons have a promising 2020 offense that is going to turn their 7-9 season around and take them to playoffs.

Treadwell’s Competition

I could not name a better duo in the NFL for Matt Ryan to connect with than Jones and Ridley.