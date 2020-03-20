‘We Got Him’ Falcons Agree to Bring Todd Gurley Home

Well, it’s official. The former Georiga and Los Angeles Rams running back star is headed back to his home turf. Welcome home, Todd Gurley!

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network announced the good news for Falcons and Georgia fans on Friday. The Falcons already had planned on trading for Gurley prior to his release, per Rapoport.

Todd Gurley has already landed home: The former #Rams star is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, source says (as @Schultz_Report reported). Atlanta had some talks with the #Rams about trading for the former UGA RB before he was released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

It wasn’t long before the Falcons official Twitter handle made it official by tweeting a video that shows they listened to what the fans want.

It looks like former Rams teammate, Dante Fowler was already ahead of the game. Fowler signed with the Falcons on Wednesday, filling the pass rusher void for the team.

My brother Whats Rockin https://t.co/fp4WszHms7 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 20, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Gurley’s Knee Won’t’ Stop Him From Scoring

There’s been concern that the Gurley won’t ever return to his 2016-2018 self after developing arthritis in his knee.

Gurley led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 13 in 2017 and again in 2018 with 17.

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz had said the Falcons had an interest in Gurley this entire time but were worried about his knee and what he would cost them in cap space.

The Rams selected Gurley as the No. 10 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Gurley spent five seasons with the Rams and was two years into a four-year, $57.5 million extension—the biggest running back deal in NFL history until he was cut saving the team $10.5 million in guaranteed salary for 2020.

After signing the deal, his performance started to decline. Although the Rams never confirmed Gurley had developed arthritis after his knee surgery, his 2019 stats confirmed it.

At the end of the 2019 season, Gurley had a career-low rushing for only 857 yards. With a bad knee, he still managed to score 12 touchdowns.

Falcons Bring Gurley Home

The big concern of Gurley’s knee clearly didn’t seem to affect the Falcons’ decision that much. They were quick to lock the 25-year-old in after his release with the Rams. It was only announced this morning instead of late last night due to the fact that official reports are being delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak that’s making physical exams more difficult to get.

Signing Gurley was a smart move by the Falcons considering they were in need of another running back after letting Devonta Freeman go. By waiting for the Rams to release Gurley instead of trade for him, the Falcons saved themselves a lot of cap space to use for the NFL draft.

After his release, Gurley told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he had a preference for signing with the Miami Dolphins or Falcons. Thank goodness the Dolphins had already filled their running back void with Jordan Howard.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro will be a big hit in Atlanta considering it’s his old stomping grounds from when he took over UGA. There’s no doubt that the whole town of Athens will be at Mercedes Benz stadium come Sundays this year.

READ NEXT: Should Falcons Sign Former Rams LB Clay Matthews?