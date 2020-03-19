Could Seahawks Eye Trade for Todd Gurley?

The Rams are making it known that Todd Gurley is on the trade market, and the Seahawks are believed to hold a high opinion on the star running back. Gurley was the Seahawks’ No. 1 ranked player on their board in the 2015 NFL draft, per The Seattle Times Bob Condotta.

“Cut? He was the top player on Seattle’s draft board in 2015,” Condotta noted on Twitter.

A few things to consider that make it challenging for the Seahawks to acquire Gurley from the Rams. The obvious is that the Seahawks are within the division, and the Rams are likely to prefer to trade him outside the NFC West. The bigger issue is the Seahawks are going to be unlikely to take on Gurley’s salary like most NFL teams. This is especially true with solid running backs still available on the free agent market like Melvin Gordon or Devonta Freeman.

Gurley is set to be a $13 million cap hit next season thanks to a $5.5 million salary along with a $7.5 million roster bonus, per Spotrac. The Seahawks’ chances of landing Gurley would likely be tied to him being released rather than acquiring him in a trade.

The Rams Are Shopping Gurley

Many saw the writing on the wall after the Rams began decreasing Gurley’s workload and used a high draft pick on Darrell Henderson Jr. There have also been questions about Gurley’s knee and long-term health.

Pro Football Talk reported that the Rams are “currently in discussions” about potentially trading Gurley. NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that the Rams “may be ready to move on” from Gurley.

“Another big-name player whose name is coming up in trade talks: Rams RB Todd Gurley. As I reported in December, the team may be ready to move on,” Silver noted on Twitter.

Why Would the Seahawks Be Interested in Gurley?

Some Seahawks fans may be curious about the idea of Seattle having an interest in Gurley. It is important to note that, at this point, it is purely speculation and the team’s opinion could have changed since the 2015 NFL draft when the running back was their top-rated player. The Seahawks do have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny on the roster, but both players are coming off significant injuries.

Based on the Seahawks’ comments at the NFL Combine, Penny could start the season on the PUP list. The Seahawks do not want to be in a position where they are signing running backs off the street during the season as they did in 2019. Carson is also entering the final year of his current contract.

The Seahawks have prioritized running backs more than most teams around the NFL. Pete Carroll continues to want the run game to be the focal point of the offense and having a player like Gurley to build around is intriguing.

It is a complicated time for Gurley to potentially be traded given the skepticism surrounding his health. Due to COVID-19, players are not able to travel for physicals but are able to go to a mutually agreed upon doctor near them. Given Gurley’s contract, the Rams are going to find it difficult to find a team willing to trade for the running back without the ability to have their own doctors examine the rusher. If Gurley is surprisingly released, the Seahawks would likely be among a long list of teams that could have interest in the running back.