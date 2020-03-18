Todd Gurley Trade Appears to be Imminent: Report

Todd Gurley‘s days in Los Angeles appear to be numbered, as the Rams are inching closer to unloading the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year in a trade, this according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Darlington took to Sportscenter to discuss the possibility of Gurley being dealt this offseason, and his comments were eye-opening, stating that the former Pro Bowl running back is “likelier than not to be traded.”

What Would Gurley Bring Back in a Trade?

On the surface, Gurley is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro selection who’s led the NFL in touchdowns in two of his five NFL seasons. Oh, and let’s not forget he’s just 25-years of age.

However, on the other hand, he’s a player who’s suffered major injuries in two of the past six years, including a 2018 knee injury which appears to have the potential of being career altering. Playing through the injury in 2019, Gurley saw a major dip in production, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, far off from his combined 4.8 ypc over the previous two seasons.

Stats aside, the biggest reason why the Rams are entertaining the idea of moving on from Gurley is for one reason and one reason only, his massive contract.

Gurley inked a four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2018, and while he responded soundly in his first post-extension season, leading the league with 17 rushing touchdowns and ranking fourth in scrimmage yards, it’s been nothing but downhill for the once-promising star running back.

The Rams would likely deal Gurley for a plethora of mid-to-high end draft picks, likely seeking a second-round pick if once had to guess. However, the return that teams have been getting on superstar players on the trade market likely drops Gurley’s value exponentially.

The Texans most recently traded DeAndre Hopkins, a player in the prime of his career, and arguably the best player at his position in football. In return, the best they could get for him was a second-round pick and what many perceive as a washed-up running back.

Where Would a Gurley Trade Leave the LA Backfield?

Were Gurley to be dealt this offseason, that would leave Malcolm Brown as the next man up on the depth chart. Brown saw his usage increase tenfold in 2019, after being used sparingly in his previous four NFL seasons. Brown registered career highs nearly across the board last season, yet struggled to produce yardage in bunches, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

The player that the Rams would likely prefer to take the position by the horns is soon to be second-year player Darrell Henderson.

Henderson was a highly-publicized third-round pick out of Memphis in 2019, who some even likened to Alvin Kamara coming out of college for his ability to impact the game as both a runner and receiver.

Henderson’s first year with the Rams did not go the way many draft and fantasy experts have hoped for, or even expected, as he was used seldomly, touching the ball a total of just 43 times.

Still, whether Gurley is traded or not, expect Henderson to see a drastic uptick in usage next season.

