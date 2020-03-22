Tom Brady’s Patriots Departure Compared To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Tom Brady made history this week when he left the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Man that shocked me,” NFL Network’s Nate Burleson told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“It totally did. I did not think that Tom Brady would end up leaving the Patriots. I just thought that his legacy being so strong in Boston, the system that he was playing in, the coaches that he was playing with – you know Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels… it would be a cold day in H-E-double hockey sticks before Tom Brady left to play somewhere else. And maybe I’m just scorned about Jordan playing with the Wizards because if you’re a legend playing fifteen, sixteen, seventeen years somewhere just retire that jersey. Because even if you have bad years, the team that has cheered for you so long, they’re gonna give you that respect. They’re not going to ‘Old Yeller’ you. They’re not going to take the dog out back; They’re going to allow you bow out gracefully. But when you’re an OG and you change jerseys, and that expectation is so high… man, those Buccaneers fans – if Tom starts throwing picks [interceptions], or things aren’t going well, man they’re going to vicious. So I hope that he finds success. Because if he does, I think it’s the boldest free agent move in sports history. At this age him going out there – and if he takes them to the playoffs, let alone win a Super Bowl?…I’ll tell you what man. That would be the ultimate pat on the back because people have always said that he was the greatest quarterback of all time, but people always question whether another quarterback could have played in that system [in New England]. He’s the greatest system player of all time along with being the GOAT.”

A 14-time NFL Pro Bowler, Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

Seeing Brady leave after only playing with one NFL team could be confusing to some.

Michael Jordan spent much of his time with the Chicago Bulls and later joined the Washington Wizards.

Keeping it football: Joe Montana left the San Francisco 49ers and later joined the Kansas City Chiefs?

Then there’s Brett Favre leaving the Green Bay Packers and joining the New York Jets.

Where does Brady leaving the Pats and joining the Bucs likely compare to?

That’s a tough question,” Nate Burleson told Scoop B Radio.

“I would say Favre going to the Jets because you didn’t necessarily think that the Jets were contenders. And then when Favre showed up – okay, now we’re for real. I would also throw in Peyton Manning to the Broncos. The only difference is, there was a succession plan that the Colts had in Andrew Luck and the Broncos had a tremendous defense which is why he ended up winning the Super Bowl the year after he got there and that was at the very end of his career. So I would say it’s more Favre to the Jets, but you know this a story that we’ve seen time and time again. It just doesn’t happen when you’re the greatest player of all time; like it would’ve been like Kobe Bryant (R.I.P to the legend) leaving the Lakers. And remember there were rumors like, Kobe Bryant – he’s unhappy, he wants more talent around him, he’s explored options of playing elsewhere…and I honestly believed that Kobe actually thought about it. And if he would’ve went somewhere else – you know, let’s say Kobe Bryant went to somewhere like – Bruh…I don’t know man – the Clippers [in 2004] at that time you know what I’m sayin? But I would say somebody even worse though…because the Clippers had Doc and they always had talent.”