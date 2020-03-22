Shaquille O’Neal: Tom Brady to Buccaneers Confirms ‘No Loyalty in Sports’

Tom Brady shocked many in the football world when he left the New England Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A 14-time NFL Pro Bowler, Brady has won six Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots and been named MVP four times.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Naismith Hall of Famer and TNT NBA analyst, Shaquille O’Neal discussed Brady’s move to the Buccaneers and why it confirms lack of loyalty in sports.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Do you like Tom Brady with the Buccaneers in the NFL?

Shaquille O’Neal: No I do not. It just confirms that there is no loyalty in sports. When you get older, They forget about you. The day I knew I was dog meat, was when Michael Jordan left. The day I knew I was dog meat was when Dominique left. The day I knew I was dog meat was when Partick Ewing ended up in Seattle. I knew it. There’s only a few people that can stay with one franchise to twenty or thirty years. The rest of us, we’re dog meat. They get what they want, and we move on. Because everyone wants to go younger. I’m not trying to go younger, I’m trying to win right away. You can go younger with the Patriots, but you’re not bringing in anyone even close to Tom Brady. I don’t know what you do.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Shaq, I think you’re off the hot seat now brother.

Shaquille O’Neal: Thank you brother. What they should have did with Tom out of respect, say to him I love you, I’m going to give you a one year deal. And we’re going to make this your thank you time. I’ve never seen that in ceremonies where they bring out the old guys. And say Tom I know you want 30 million. We’re going to give you 30 million you done a lot, you might not start, because we gotta start getting younger. They should have that respectful conversation with him rather than not talking to him at all….

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah because you talked about a retirement tour. And Wade got one and Kobe got one. When I look at you, I look at your career. I remember you were drafted in Orlando in ’92, I remember you going to the Lakers, I remember you being on Cleveland, Phoenix, Boston. If you could go back in time, and you knew your career was over, and you did a retirement tour, what team would you do your retirement tour with? I looked at you as a Laker.

Shaquille O’Neal: Boston. Because guess what, because if I could go back, I’m not changing nothing, I’m not going to be in L.A. aww man it’s getting hot so I’ll stay – Nah. I’m in control. I’m John Gotti. You don’t want to do that? Then send me to the Miami Heat penitentiary then. I’m not going to kiss up and change up. When I was in Orlando I realized that these hoes ain’t loyal. See what I’m sayin’? They’re not. I want 30 million or I’m getting outta here. You’re going to give me 27? – Well I’m going to call the other team and see what they’re gonna do. See what I’m sayin’? Business. You only have a short window to get this bread. I’m trying to get all of it what I can because one day it’s going to be over. So I’m trying to get all the Wonder bread before the coronavirus people take it all

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Nuff said. Shaq, thank you



Shaquille O’Neal: Anytime. Peace!