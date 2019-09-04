Patriots’ Tom Brady & Chargers’ Phillip Rivers Get Eye Opening Critiques

The New England Patriots are the reigning Super Bowl champion and have now won 10 straight division titles.

A huge reason? The institution that is Tom Brady.

The Pats are widely expected to make it 11 in a row. The loss of Rob Gronkowski to retirement gives this team a different feel, but with an NFL-high win total of 11.0, oddsmakers don’t see it being a huge negative. Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Sony Michel, and a number of talented pieces on defense should help the Patriots cruise to another first-round bye in the AFC.

The Jets and Bills have the second-highest win total in the division, both at 7.0, followed by the previously-discussed Dolphins at 4.5.

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming out swinging this year. Ranked number 6 on ESPN’s Power Ranking Poll, the bolts are led by their 37-year old signal caller, Philip Rivers.

Rivers has a 96 career passer rating and is the eighth-best all-time QB among NFL quarterbacks with at least 1,500 passing attempts.

For those keeping score at home: Rivers, an eight time NFL Pro Bowler is tied for third all-time in consecutive starts by a quarterback in NFL history and is currently the leader among active quarterbacks.

Where does he fit in the landcape of NFL QB’s?

To that we turn to his Chargers teammate, cornerback, Jeff Richards who spoke with Scoop B Radio at his football camp in Del City, Oklahoma.

Richards knows football.

He has the distinction of suiting up in three different football leagues.

He played for the Spokane Shock in the Arena Football League, the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League and the Carolina Panthers and the Chargers in the NFL.

Richards signed a 2 year contract with the Chargers. After being promoted to the active roster on November 3rd of last year, Richards went on to record five total stops over the rest of the year.

Check out our Scoop B Radio Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You play for a pretty decent team. What are your expectations going into the season this year?

Jeff Richards: To be real, we’re expecting to win it all. That’s the standard were trying to get to the Super Bowl. 2 Games out last year that’s the plan we’re working toward a championship.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What have you been doing to make that happen?

Jeff Richards: Doing my 1-11 each and every day. Getting it in, grinding being prepare to come and bring volume to this team. We got a like you said a very good team. Just keep pushing add my value and see what we can do with it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Your Quarterback.

Jeff Richards: Mr. Rivers.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What makes him special?

Jeff Richards: He’s a competitor at its peak. He’s always competing. Doesn’t matter if you’re playing thumb wars, he’s going to want to win. He’s one of those type of people, he just wants to win. Passionate guy.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Literally thumb wars?

Jeff Richards: Yes. Literally thump wars he’s a winner. He likes winning.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: If you two go at it out of 7?

Jeff Richards: I’m going to win 7 out of 7.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I was just talking to your teammate about the top 3 Quarterbacks. I’m on the Northeast. Tom Brady is a brand. He’ playing for the Patriots. Then you look at Aaron Rodgers he’s a personality. Rivers get overlooked I think of him as the Tim Duncan of the NBA. He’s quiet.

Jeff Richards: I wouldn’t say he’s quiet. I don’t think he gets overlooked. But it’s always thinking of Tom Brady. The AFC he’s always had to get through that guy. That guy always usually has the best team. I think things are different though this year. We have a better team, so we have to get there and handle that man.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Tell me more.

Jeff Richards: About?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Moreso that Tom Brady has had an advantage over him in the past.

Jeff Richards: Tom Brady has had the advantage over the league. He’s been in the Super Bowl eight years out of the past ten. He’s the GOAT that’s nothing to take away from Philip. But he’s just again Tom Brady, been getting it done for the past 10 years. The Philip Rivers problem like the Jordan Era. It was a lot of other great players but Michael is that much better. He dominated the game.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: He went over Ewing, Barkley, and Drexler.

Jeff Richards: Take nothing away from those guys but Mike was Mike. It’s just what it was.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you have to do to get over the hump from last year to this year?

Jeff Richards: Last year we were like: ‘are we good?’ We know we have to continue to build on that confidence. Overcoming that hump.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The confidence that you’re that dude.

Jeff Richards: Exactly.