Packers Projected to Net Multiple Additional Draft Picks in 2021

Bryan Bulaga, Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell will all spend the 2020 season with a team other than the Green Bay Packers for the first time in their respective NFL careers, but they aren’t leaving without netting the Packers a little something extra.

According to Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com, the Packers are in line to receive three compensatory draft picks for the 2021 NFL Draft after losing the three high-value free agents, including a pair of fourth-round picks for Martinez and Bulaga and a sixth-round selection for Fackrell.

Almost half of the top 32 2021 compensatory picks on the board are currently being held by just four teams:

–Patriots: 4

–Cowboys: 4

–Packers: 3

–Bears: 3 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 18, 2020

The New York Giants agreed to terms with both Martinez and Fackrell ahead of Wednesday’s official start to free agency to add a pair of potential starters to their linebacker corps, while the Los Angeles Chargers inked an impressive deal with Bulaga that provides them with a new starting right tackle. None of the three were surprise departures, especially after the Packers signed inside linebacker Christian Kirksey and right tackle Ricky Wagner, but there is value in letting go.

Neither Kirksey or Wagner counts against the Packers in terms of compensatory picks as both were released by their former teams and were not considered true unrestricted free agents, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

This is the type of signing that Ted Thompson would have made for the Packers of the past: a street free agent that doesn't count against them in the compensatory formula. https://t.co/RQAKAM2YLX — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 16, 2020

The scales could still shift if the Packers add any unrestricted free agents throughout the offseason. While teams have been clear to negotiate deals with agents since Monday, the restricted were lifted on free agency at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

As of right now, the Packers still have their standard seven selections for the 2021 draft, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see that number fluctuate either direction with general manager Brian Gutekunst’s previous pick-trading tendencies. Don’t forget: the Packers currently have 10 total picks in next month’s draft acquired through deals over the past two years.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Free-Agent Tight End Creates Buzz Around Packers Interest