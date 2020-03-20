Trae Young, NFL Players React to Todd Gurley Joining Falcons

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams released star running back Todd Gurley. He will be headed back home to Atlanta and everyone seems to be on board with it.

Espn’s Jordan Schultz reported the exciting news earlier Friday morning.

Todd Gurley is signing with the #Falcons, per source. It’s a one-year deal for the 25-year-old running back. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2020

However, Gurley is still pending a physical before it can be confirmed officially official.

Schultz’s announcement was spreading like wildfire and soon plays, coaches, and fans were responding.

Falcons Listen to Fans

The Falcons have become quite the listener. First, with the new Falcon’s uniforms, fans have been asking for after 17 seasons of the same old look.

Apparently now they’re responding to the Falcon’s fan’s interests in trades and free agency.

Soon after the Gurley news broke, the Falcons tweeted “WE GOT HIM.” along with a video of fans pleading for the Falcons to bring Gurley home. The song also featured a Tik Tok ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’ we got him and Gurley busting a move at the end. A great marketing technique to keep up with millennials and their Tik Tok obsession.

NFL Players Give Warm Welcome, Wish Him Well

Former Rams teammate and now Falcons teammate, Dante Fowler seemed to have already known Gurley would be coming to Atlanta Thursday night.

My brother Whats Rockin https://t.co/fp4WszHms7 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 20, 2020

You can tell Fowler is beyond hyped about his “Big Brother” come to Atlanta with him.

Former Eagles running back Jay Ajayi tweeted at Gurley welcoming him home. For all those wondering what Ajayi means by “this hard”, it means this is good or cool and a good move.

These two involuntarily used to go head to head across the media as to who’s a better running back. Obviously, Gurley is the better tailback considering Ajayi is now a free agent and hasn’t been picked up.

Then again I don’t think Ajayi cares so much considering his sports career in FIFA has blown up and he’s now making money from professional gaming.

NBA Star Approves

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young gave Gurley a nice shout out welcoming him to the A.

Welcome to the A my Boyyyyy!!! @TG3II — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 20, 2020

And then he must have realized the A is Gurley’s old stomping grounds.

Oh Snap I forgot this Home😳…. @TG3II GO CRAZY!!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 20, 2020

It’s ok. He’s too young to have remembered or even known Gurley played for the Bulldogs. I’m sure these two will link up eventually once Gurley gets settled in.

Old Coach ‘Jumping For Joy’

This is a cool one. Gurley’s old coach at Georgia, Mark Richt said Falcons fans and Georgia fans should be excited about Gurley coming home!

The Falcons gave an interesting response by saying Richt is welcome back anytime. If the Falcons don’t turn this their 7-9 season around this year it looks like the Falcons could be in need of a new head coach and Richt has a nice resume. Not to mention he seems pretty bored being out of a coaching job and constantly tweeting “living the life.”

Gurley is Friends With a Comedian?

Who knew that? Not me. But it looks like his first stop will be to hang out with YouTube comedian Desi Banks at his “Partment.”

You can tell Gurley is ready to come home…he has his old Bulldog jersey on.

