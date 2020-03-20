Falcons Re-Sign Key Safety to 1-Year Deal: Report

The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran safety Sharrod Neasman, the team announced across their social media on Friday afternoon. Neasman might not be a big name or favorite Falcons play, but give it time.

This comes as good news considering Neasman has done nothing but contribute to the Falcons’ special teams.

Neasman’s Contribution

The Falcons signed Neasmon to the practice squad in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. It wasn’t long until he was promoted to the active roster.

Neasman, 28, will join the 2020 roster as the team’s fourth string safety. But, don’t let his place in line fool you. He has played a pivotal role on special teams. In 2019 Neasman participated in 73.8 percent of the Falcons’ special teams snaps, the most of any player on the team.

He has appeared in a total of 41 games for Atlanta since 2016. During his four seasons as a Falcon Falcons, he has tallied 53 tackles, two tackles for a loss, four passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Neasman is a chance for the Falcons to fill some loose ends at an affordable cost and focus primarily on defensive players come draft day.

Falcons Saftey Situation

The Falcons definitely do not need another guy at the safety position considering theirs is looking a little crowded right now. It’ll be quite the competition this offseason as Neasman joins Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Jamal Carter as well as Chris Cooper.

Allen and Neal will both returning coming off of surgeries from last season.

Ricardo Allen and Damontae Kazee have been Atlanta’s go-to guys since Keanu Neal had torn his Achilles in Week 3 last season. Head coach Dan Quinn started Damontae Kazee at free safety and moved Ricardo Allen to strong safety.

Kazee stepped up when he needed to last season, making him a reliable asset to the offense. Over the past two seasons, Kazee has recorded 10 interceptions.

Injury Updates

According to Quinn, Neal is “exactly where he should be” while rehabbing. He is expected to be back to his 100% self by the upcoming season.

“Keke is doing good,” Quinn said. “He’s exactly where he should be. We’re excited for him, he’s making great progress.”

As for Allen, he’ll be back and ready to start. The offseason is just enough time for him to fully recover and he’s unfortunately used to it since this will be the second consecutive offseason spent rehabbing.

Alle is also the team captain and best communicator. He finished the 2019 Falcons season recording 84 tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions.

The Falcons don’t have a problem with one two many safeties on the team. Their plan is to use the athleticism and versatility each safety has to rotate them around in various positions this year. We’ll see what happens.

