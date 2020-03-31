UFC Champion Jon Jones Pleads Guilty to DWI Charge: Report

It has been reported by TMZ that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones has pleaded guilty to a DWI charge after getting arrested on Thursday, March 26. Bones came to a deal with prosecutors that will see him serving a 1-year supervised probation.

According to TMZ, the sentencing has not yet been approved by the judge, but it’s “just a matter of time.” The UFC light heavyweight champ must serve 96 hours in a community custody program, and he will have to wear an ankle monitor during this period.

Officials told TMZ that Jones “will complete a minimum of 90 day out-patient treatment, maximum fines and fees, community service and all other requirements of reporting to probation.” He must complete 48 hours of community service.

He will be required to breathe into a device every time he is to start a vehicle that he is about to drive. TMZ revealed that “His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the State will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances.”

