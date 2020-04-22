NFL Draft Rumors: Top WR Could Fall to Eagles in Round 2

Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are the two best wide receivers in Thursday’s draft. Barring a trade, there is no chance either one drops to the Eagles.

No way that happens, right? Not so fast. A strange report surfaced late Tuesday calling into question the health of Jeudy’s knee. The Alabama product underwent surgery for a meniscus injury in 2018 and the rebuilt knee has been causing concern around the NFL. In fact, some teams are scared enough to move Jeudy out of the first round. Bleeding Green Nation first noticed the trend after two Philly-area media personalities pointed it out.

Source is telling me Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy‘s draft stock may drop due to reported knee issues that haven’t been disclosed yet. Jeudy underwent surgery for a meniscus injury in 2018. #NFLDraft2020 — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) April 21, 2020

Philadelphia holds one first-round pick (No. 21) and one second-round selection (53rd overall). The Eagles own eight total picks in the draft.

She’s telling the truth…. some teams have even taken him off their first round board because of it.. — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) April 21, 2020

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound receiver had the surgical procedure back in April 2018 and everything appeared to go smoothly at the time. He played the entire 2019 season and recorded 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine but reportedly scored an abysmal 9 on the Wonderlic test.

Agent Refutes Any Knee Issues for Alabama WR

As news started spreading of Jerry Jeudy’s possible knee issues, one man came rushing to his defense. His agent, Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports, shot down the reports as false and chalked it up as the work of a team trying to sabotage his client.

Cabott wrote: “Jerry had a minor meniscus surgery on 4/2/18. He never missed a game, or even needed treatment. Teams knew about the surgery well before the Combine. A team picking late in the 1st round started the rumor in hopes of causing a scare & getting him to drop to them. Not happening.”

Jerry had a minor meniscus surgery on 4/2/18. He never missed a game, or even needed treatment. Teams knew about the surgery well before the Combine. A team picking late in the 1st round started the rumor in hopes of causing a scare & getting him to drop to them. Not happening. — Chris Cabott (@chriscabott) April 22, 2020

It’s not unusual for teams to start unfounded rumors this time of year in the hopes of deflating picks and shooting draft stock down. The question would be, which team did it? The Eagles and Cowboys are two prime candidates. Both franchises are just outside the target range to draft Jeudy in the first round.

One other note: Cabott is a well-respected agent who originally hails from the Philadelphia area. Truth be told, this reporter has met and chatted with Cabott on several occasions. He wouldn’t make or cover anything this serious up. Jeudy is fine and not dropping to the second round.

Mock Drafts: Jeudy Still Considered Top-12 Pick

Sorry, Eagles fans. Jerry Jeudy won’t be on the board for Philadelphia in the first round. The Alabama receiver is likely to go at either No. 11 to New York or No. 12 to Las Vegas. Jacksonville could make a play at No. 9 depending on how high all those teams value Jeudy over Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

49ers fielding calls on both their first-round picks, No. 13 and No. 31 overall, and are open to dealing either or both picks, per league sources. After 31, 49ers not scheduled to pick again until No. 156 in fifth round. No second-, third- and fourth-round picks. Want more picks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

There had been chatter about the Eagles attempting to trade up to No. 13 in a draft-day deal with San Francisco. If the Eagles were to execute that trade, they would likely do so with inside knowledge that either Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb was going to be on the board at No. 13. The Jets remain a wild card at No. 11. Bottom line, everything is on the table.

