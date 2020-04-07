3 Falcons Standouts Named to NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

It’s a new decade. The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame released their 2010-19 All-Decade Team on Monday which included two current and one former Atlanta Falcons players.

Atlanta’s wide current receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack who are currently on the Falcons’ roster made the cut along with former return specialist, Devin Hester. All three are deserving athletes.

Eight unanimous selections highlight the 2010s All-Decade Team announced today. Learn the selections: https://t.co/bxDSMWTdfP@NFL pic.twitter.com/rTpCmIAWrt — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020

According to their website, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee was tasked with choosing who makes the National Football League’s All-Decade Teams. The first four All-Decade teams were picked retroactively in 1969 with the celebration of the NFL’s 50th Season.

WR Julio Jones (Present)

Julio Jones is an obvious pick and clearly a future Hall of Famer, so it’s no surprise here. Jones, who spent nine seasons with the Falcons is regarded as the most talented and physically gifted receiver in the NFL next to Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Brown and Calvin Johnson.

The Falcons’ 7-9 record last season didn’t stop Jones from balling out and breaking personal records that made him even a more notable player.

Jones did what a lot of people thought he wouldn’t do by the end of last season. He broke Jerry Rice’s record in receiving yards. Jones set a new benchmark having 12,000 receiving yards in fewer than 17 games. He recorded 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season and provided exciting touchdowns each week. Jones ranks 35th all-time with 797 receptions and 25th in league history with 12,125 receiving yards. Not to mention him being a Pro Bowler, 2x First-team All-Pro, and 3x Second-team All-Pro. Easy.

C Alex Mack (Present)

The Falcons added Alex Mack to the squad in 2016. He played a crucial part in helping the Falcons head to the Super Bowl.

Even after suffering a broken leg in the NFC Championship game, Mack suited up to block for Matt Ryan during Super Bowl LI. He’s demonstrated tough character and has proven to be reliable and loyal.

Since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2009, Mack has started 165 games. He’s started all 165 games. 2014 was the only year as a Cleveland Brown where he didn’t play an entire full season.

RS, WR Devin Hester (From 2014-2015)

Devin Hester spent two seasons with the Falcons, but he made them memorable.

The former wide receiver and kick returner broke Deion “Prime Time” Sanders‘ NFL record for combined punt and kickoff returns for a touchdown during a Thursday night blowout against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Oh and Sanders had a front-row seat to watch it all go down. Hester tallies 14 punt return touchdowns and five kick return touchdowns in his NFL career.

This wasn’t Hester’s first time being named to the NFL All-Decade Team. He also made the prestige list in the 2000s for being a 4x Pro Bowler, 3x First-team All-Pro, Second-team All-Pro, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

The NFL All-Decade Team is just reassurance that we’ll see these names again as they’re inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

