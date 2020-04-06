How to Watch Falcons 1998 NFC Championship & Starting Rosters

I can speak on behalf of Atlanta that zero Falcons fans wanted to re-watch the Super Bowl 51 game last week where the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots.

So, on Monday, April 6 the Atlanta Falcons will re-air the game that led them to their first Super Bowl—the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings.

I won’t go into detail about the game because you’ll have to watch the win for yourself. I for one was only three-years-old, so it’ll be new to me.

What you do need to know before getting your six-pack ready, is that the Vikings were the best team in the league with a 16-1 record.

The Vikings weren’t just No.1 in the league, they had the highest-ranked offense. NFL legends such as Randy Moss and Randall Cunningham were their primary weapons.

The Falcons offense wasn’t too shabby either staring two Pro-Bowlers, Chris Chandler and Jamal Anderson.

Atlanta Falcons’ 1998 Starting Lineup

Offense Starters

QB Chris Chandler 33

RB Jamal Anderson 26

FB Bob Christian 30

WR Tony Martin 33

WR Terance Mathis 31

TE O.J. Santiago 24

LT Bob Whitfield 27

LG Calvin Collins 24

C Robbie Tobeck 28

RG Gene Williams 30

RT Ephraim Salaam 22

Defense Starters

DE Lester Archambeau 31

LDT Travis Hall 26

RDT Shane Dronett 27

RDE Chuck Smith 29

LLB Cornelius Bennett 33

MLB Jessie Tuggle 33

RLB Henri Crockett 24

LCB Ray Buchanan 27

RCB Ronnie Bradford 28

SS William White 32

FS Eugene Robinson 35

Special Teams Starters

K Morten Andersen 38

P Dan Stryzinski 33

PR Tim Dwight 23

KR Tim Dwight 23

Minnesota Vikings Starting Lineup

Offense Starters

QB Randall Cunningham 35

RB Robert Smith 26

WR Cris Carter 33

WR Randy Moss 21

WR Jake Reed 31

TE Andrew Glover 31

LT Todd Steussie 28

LG Randall McDanie 34

C Jeff Christy 29

RG David Dixon 29

RT Korey Stringer 24

Defensive Starters

LDE Derrick Alexander 25

LDT Jerry Ball 34

RDT Tony Williams 23

RDE John Randle 31

LLB Dixon Edwards 30

MLB Ed McDaniel 29

RLB Dwayne Rudd 22

LCB Corey Fuller 27

RCB Jimmy Hitchcock 28

SS Robert Griffith 28

FS Orlando Thomas 26

Special Teams Starters

K Gary Anderson 39 1

P Mitch Berger 26

PR David Palmer 26

KR David Palmer 26

Anderson Inducted into ATL Hall of Fame

One thing to note while you re-watch this game is the recent induction of Falcons’ 1998 kicker, Morten Anderson into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame. He was already inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.

He spent a total of eight seasons as an Atlanta Falcon. He first signed with them in 1995 and then in 2000. And then came back again from 2006 to 2007.

The legendary kicker retired in 2007 with 806 points and still the most in Falcons’ history. His most memorable kick took place against the Vikings in the 1998 NFC Championship game.

How To Watch

What else is exciting about this game is that you’ll not only get to watch NFL legends battle against each other, you will get to listen to Hall of Fame announcers, Pat Summerall and John Madden.

The Falcons will be streaming the game with kick-off at 6 p.m. ET. Catch it on their live stream link: atlantafalcons.com/1998

