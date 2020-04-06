How to Watch Falcons 1998 NFC Championship & Starting Rosters

I can speak on behalf of Atlanta that zero Falcons fans wanted to re-watch the Super Bowl 51 game last week where the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots.
So, on Monday, April 6 the Atlanta Falcons will re-air the game that led them to their first Super Bowl—the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings.
I won’t go into detail about the game because you’ll have to watch the win for yourself. I for one was only three-years-old, so it’ll be new to me.
What you do need to know before getting your six-pack ready, is that the Vikings were the best team in the league with a 16-1 record.
The Vikings weren’t just No.1 in the league, they had the highest-ranked offense. NFL legends such as Randy Moss and Randall Cunningham were their primary weapons.
The Falcons offense wasn’t too shabby either staring two Pro-Bowlers, Chris Chandler and Jamal Anderson.
Atlanta Falcons’ 1998 Starting Lineup
Offense Starters
QB Chris Chandler 33
RB Jamal Anderson 26
FB Bob Christian 30
WR Tony Martin 33
WR Terance Mathis 31
TE O.J. Santiago 24
LT Bob Whitfield 27
LG Calvin Collins 24
C Robbie Tobeck 28
RG Gene Williams 30
RT Ephraim Salaam 22
Defense Starters
DE Lester Archambeau 31
LDT Travis Hall 26
RDT Shane Dronett 27
RDE Chuck Smith 29
LLB Cornelius Bennett 33
MLB Jessie Tuggle 33
RLB Henri Crockett 24
LCB Ray Buchanan 27
RCB Ronnie Bradford 28
SS William White 32
FS Eugene Robinson 35
Special Teams Starters
K Morten Andersen 38
P Dan Stryzinski 33
PR Tim Dwight 23
KR Tim Dwight 23
Minnesota Vikings Starting Lineup
Offense Starters
QB Randall Cunningham 35
RB Robert Smith 26
WR Cris Carter 33
WR Randy Moss 21
WR Jake Reed 31
TE Andrew Glover 31
LT Todd Steussie 28
LG Randall McDanie 34
C Jeff Christy 29
RG David Dixon 29
RT Korey Stringer 24
Defensive Starters
LDE Derrick Alexander 25
LDT Jerry Ball 34
RDT Tony Williams 23
RDE John Randle 31
LLB Dixon Edwards 30
MLB Ed McDaniel 29
RLB Dwayne Rudd 22
LCB Corey Fuller 27
RCB Jimmy Hitchcock 28
SS Robert Griffith 28
FS Orlando Thomas 26
Special Teams Starters
K Gary Anderson 39 1
P Mitch Berger 26
PR David Palmer 26
KR David Palmer 26
Anderson Inducted into ATL Hall of Fame
One thing to note while you re-watch this game is the recent induction of Falcons’ 1998 kicker, Morten Anderson into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame. He was already inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.
He spent a total of eight seasons as an Atlanta Falcon. He first signed with them in 1995 and then in 2000. And then came back again from 2006 to 2007.
The legendary kicker retired in 2007 with 806 points and still the most in Falcons’ history. His most memorable kick took place against the Vikings in the 1998 NFC Championship game.
How To Watch
What else is exciting about this game is that you’ll not only get to watch NFL legends battle against each other, you will get to listen to Hall of Fame announcers, Pat Summerall and John Madden.
The Falcons will be streaming the game with kick-off at 6 p.m. ET. Catch it on their live stream link: atlantafalcons.com/1998
