Ex-Broncos Free Agent Calls Patrick Mahomes ‘Pain in the A**’ After Departure

Even with a high-powered offense led by Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs had to scrap together three impressive comeback wins to secure the franchise’s third Super Bowl title last season. Since Reid accepted the Chiefs’ job in 2013, the team has finished no worse than second in the AFC West, including four consecutive division titles since 2016.

The ascendance of Mahomes in his first two years as a starter has brought the dominance to an even higher level, helping lead Kansas City to back-to-back 12-4 records, two AFC Championship Game appearances and now a world championship. While the organization hasn’t made much of a splash this offseason, the front office has quietly retained much of its own talent in free agency as they gear up for another title run in 2020.

Now it appears one former AFC West counterpart is relieved to have moved out of the division and not face off with Mahomes twice per season.

On March 28, former Denver Broncos DT Derek Wolfe signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens after eight years in the Mile High City. Following his departure, the 30-year-old defender spoke to Mike Klis, the Broncos beat writer for 9News in Denver, about his decision.

“I mean I’m glad I don’t have to play against (Mahomes) twice a year now,” Wolfe told Klis. “Because he was such a huge pain in the ass. You’d get a lead on him and they’d still find a way to come back. They have such a good team all around. I’m excited to be part of another team that’s looking just like that.”

While Wolfe has joined another Super Bowl contender in the AFC, the former second-round pick isn’t out of the woods quite yet. The Ravens are slated to play the Mahomes and the Chiefs in Baltimore this coming regular season as both players look to compete for their second career Lombardi Trophy.

As Arrowhead Addict points out, however, Wolfe has had a rough go of it against the 2018 MVP over the past two seasons.

Against Wolfe, Mahomes is 5-0 with 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Last season, the Chiefs steamrolled the Broncos in the season series by a total score of 53-9. In the first game, Mahomes completed 10 of 11 passes before going down with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes later came back to start the second game against Denver and completed 27 of 34 passes for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mahomes’ career passer rating against Wolfe and company is 103.4.

Despite missing two games due to the knee injury, the former No. 10 overall pick still managed to post 4,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns (2 rushing) and only five interceptions. With all of his top weapons back in the mix, including WR Sammy Watkins who agreed to a new one-year deal on Friday, Mahomes and company are again among the favorites to represent the AFC in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV.

