Chiefs’ Rising Wide Receiver to Return on 1-Year Contract: Report

Despite limited spending power with the least amount of salary cap space in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have brought back a number of their in-house free agents since the opening of free agency, including RB Damien Williams and DT Mike Pennel. On Saturday, the defending Super Bowl champions continued retaining home-grown talent.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Kansas City has reached a one-year deal with fifth-year WR Demarcus Robinson.

The #Chiefs are re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2020

Pelissero later followed up with contract details:

Demarcus Robinson’s one-year deal is worth $2,297,500 fully guaranteed. That’s the maximum allowed to qualify for the new veteran salary benefit under the CBA. So Robinson gets guaranteed money, but only counts around $1M on the #Chiefs’ cap. https://t.co/e5REnm4Uvm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2020

Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, Robinson will now receive the $2.29 million maximum total available under the new veteran safety benefit. However, the new contract is team-friendly in nature, counting only $1 million against the cap.

After posting career-bests across the board in 2019, Robinson had drawn interest from a variety of teams in recent weeks, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

The 6’1,” 203-pound playmaker was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth-round (No. 126 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Robinson has played in all 64 games in his first four seasons, starting 23 games in total and 10 last season. The Florida product has compiled 75 receptions for 949 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. If Kansas City finds a way to keep fellow WR Sammy Watkins on the roster for next season, all four of the Chiefs’ top wide receivers will return in 2020.

