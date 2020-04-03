Chiefs, Standout WR Agree to New One-Year Deal: Report

Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins is staying at Arrowhead for another year. According to Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor, the Kansas City Chiefs and the standout wide receiver agreed to a one-year deal on Friday. Watkins will reportedly take home $9 million this year, an amount that could increase up to $16 million after incentives and most importantly takes $5 million off the 26-year-old’s 2020 cap total.

The Chiefs have reached an agreement with Sammy Watkins on a new 1-year deal that will pay him a base of $9m for 2020 with an incentive package that can reach $16m, a source tells me. The move creates $5m in cap space for the Chiefs to operate this offseason. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 3, 2020

Considering fellow wideout Demarcus Robinson inked a one-year contract with Kansas City on Sunday, looks like head coach Andy Reid is set on retaining his receiving unit for at least one more year.

Im back KC LETS GET IT..! #RUNITBACKTOUR — King me (@sammywatkins) April 3, 2020

This past campaign, the former Clemson Tiger recorded 52 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns, his highest numbers since 2015. In the Chiefs’ championship-winning postseason, he led the team with 288 receiving yards.

Reid Was Mum About Watkins Contract Talks Just 24 Hours Prior

When asked about whether he planned on retaining Watkins on Thursday, Reid was hesitant to provide any details, instead saying it was general manager Brett Veach’s area.

“Right now, he’s here,” Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride. “That’s the positive part. And we sure like Sammy. He’s done a great job for us. As good a player as he is, he’s even a better person. So we’ve really enjoyed him being here. But other than that, I can’t really lead you on either way, because that’s Brett’s area. I’m honestly not dealing with it.”

Per the 62-year-old Reid, Veach is the man in charge when it comes to player contracts.

“He deals with all that stuff. I try to stay as far away from it as I can, to be honest with you. I dealt with all that while I was in Philadelphia. As you know, Brett’s a great communicator. If they’re doing anything there, he’s in it and talking about it. But nothing’s happened at this point. I do know that part.”

Reid commended Veach for maintaining contact with the team during the offseason, especially when managing player salaries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Listen, we’ve tried to stay in touch [with the players] as coaches. We try and stay in touch with everybody. Brett has been doing all the other things behind the scenes for that type of thing — agents and so on. They’ve had communications — which is important in any situation, I think, when you’re dealing with players and contracts and tags and all those things.”

Watkins Posted a Cryptic Tweet About His Future in March

Perhaps Watkins knew something we didn’t, because on March 3 the former Buffalo Bill posted a cryptic tweet asking followers where he should take his talents next.

Where is my next adventure gonna be at..! #LIMITLESS14 #ETERNAL14 — King me (@sammywatkins) March 4, 2020

Shortly after, former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins replied with a “Reunion” tweet, sharing a picture of the two from their Clemson days.

For the time being, looks like the reunion will have to wait. On March 16, the Texans offloaded the four-time Pro Bowler in a massive trade deal that resulted in Hopkins heading to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and some draft picks.