Ravens React To Donald Trump Twitter Endorsement

The year 2020 has been a weird one and at this point, nothing is surprising whether it comes to NFL related matters or anything outside of it.

Take today for example. President Donald Trump is scrolling through Twitter and sees Lamar Jackson commenting on a post of his former college teammate (Jaire Alexander) showing sheer joy after Lamar Jackson was drafted.

Jaire Alexander’s reaction to his college teammate Lamar getting drafted was priceless 💯 @JaireAlexander @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/12wn9ZNztC — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 18, 2020

Donald Trump: What a Great Pick

Lamar Jackson retweeted the video by the checkdown, something that provoked Trump to give his input on the Ravens’ decision to draft Jackson, which happened two years ago. It read: Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!

Really nice to see this and, what a great pick! https://t.co/91104h0sd1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

Jackson was the No. 32 overall pick of the 2018 draftwhile Alexander was selected by the Packers with the No. 18 overall selection.

Four quarterbacks were selected ahead of Jackson in that draft. Browns QB Baker Mayfield went No. 1. Sam Darnold was drafted by the Jets with the No. 3 pick. Josh Allen went No. 7 to the Bills and Josh Rosen went to the Cardinals with the No. 10 slot.

Rosen has arguably had the worst career-to-date. He was traded from the Cardinals to the Dolphins after going 3-10 as a starter during his rookie year. He made six appearances in Miami, starting three games (0-3). The Dolphins are widely expected to take a top quarterback in the NFL Draft, so Rosen’s future may be on another team yet again.

Mayfield received a boatload of endorsements after a promising finish to his rookie year. He followed that up with a disappointing 2019 campaign where he failed to complete 60% of his passes and watched his interceptions skyrocket to 21, which was nearly 4 percent of his throws.

Darnold fought injuries and mono during his first two seasons in the league. Like Mayfield, he has yet to lead his team to a winning record. Darnold made some strides during his sophomore campaign, increasing his completion percentage and decreasing his interception percentage.

Allen had an uneven rookie season, though he helped the Bills reach the playoffs in 2019 despite completing just 58.8% of his passes. He contributed heavily as a runner, accumulating 510 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in 2019.

None has the success of Jackson, who took home the NFL MVP award as a sophomore. He threw 36 touchdowns against only six picks, while throwing for 3127 yards and rushing for 1206.

Ravens Players React to Trump’s Tweet

Jackson responded with “Truzz Trump,” which is a play on the Ravens self-given slogan during the 2019 campaign: Big Truss, which has morphed into Big Truzz.

Some of Jackson’s teammates commented on the interaction as well.

