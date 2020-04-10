Tom Brady to Launch New, Cringeworthy Brand [Look]

Tom Brady will play for a franchise other than the Patriots whenever the NFL kicks off. No doubt, it will be a weird event to see him in a Buccaneer uniform.

It could get even weirder in Central Florida with fans for the GOAT walking around with shirts that say “Tompa Bay” on it.

Brady’s company has filed for two new trademark applications. “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” apparel may circulate in Florida soon.

Tom Brady's company has filed for two new trademark applications: TOMPA BAY & TAMPA BRADY. He intends to use the phrases on clothing and other merchandise. Filing first uncovered by @JoshGerben. The @dpshow has been selling TOMPA BAY shirts. pic.twitter.com/QzQM7FvDEq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 10, 2020

Will Gronk Join Brady in Tompa?

Brady’s stint with the Buccaneers is already turning out to be a spectacle. Why not add his older teammate and WWE Showman Rob Gronkowski to the mix? There are rumors that the two may reunite in Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht recently addressed such a scenario.

“Well, he’s doing a pretty good job in WrestleMania right now,” Licht said of Gronk’s WWE role. “I have no idea if he’d want to play.”

The Buccaneers already have a solid tight end core, employing O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. Yet, neither has the resume of Gronkowski, who has caught 80 touchdowns in his career.

The Patriots still own Gronkowski’s rights and Licht acknowledged as much on the conference call with the media. Tampa Bay would need to work out a deal with New England to bring the tight end to town.

What would that look like? It’s unclear but it’s hard to imagine Bill Belichick just allowing Gronkowski to waltz down to Tampa Bay with Brady as the coach/GM toils away up in New England. Expect the Patriots to get an asset in return should Gronk come back and want to play elsewhere.

Brady Still Has Things to Prove

In a letter on The Players Tribune, Brady said he’s physically capable to play the quarterback position at a high level. He admits that he likely won’t play 10 years, though how he could “maximize” the remaining years played a major role in his decision.

“In the time left, the question is, How can I keep maximizing what I do, put everything I can into it, make it the best I possibly can? At this point in my career, the only person I have to prove anything to is myself,” said Brady, who will turn 43 in August.

“Physically, I’m as capable of doing my job as I’ve ever been. Now I want to see what more I can do. I want to see how great I can be. I want to hear other people say, “Go, man. Now that’s what we’ve been missing. That’s what we need! That’s what we’ve been looking for!” Deep down I know what I can do. I know what I can bring. Now I want to see it in action.”

Brady is aiming to become the second QB to win a Super Bowl as a starting QB with two different franchises. Peyton Manning accomplished the feat, winning one with the Colts and then with the Broncos.