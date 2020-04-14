Mel Kiper Confirms Dolphins Draft Rumors at No. 5

The Miami Dolphins own the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft and that’s the spot where things could get interesting.

The franchise has a major need at quarterback. They have long been linked to Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama, though recently, many connected experts have been reporting that Miami would take Justin Herbert out of Oregon over Tua.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper is the latest analyst to have Herbert at No. 5 in his latest mock draft. Kiper writes that the chatter around Herbert to Miami is “real” and adds that the QB has “a lot of supporters across the league.” Draft analyst Matt Miller has similar sentiments when he presented his latest mock draft.

Nothing is certain as the Dolphins could go a number of directions with the No. 5 pick. There are rumblings that the team has its eyes on the No. 1 slot, though there appears to be some disconnect within the organization about whether it should be giving up major assets to move up. Cincinnati is unlikely to trade the pick anyways.

The Dolphins own the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

Tua’s Injury Concerns Are Real

It’s easy to understand why teams are concerned with Tua. The QB has suffered multiple injuries in his career in addition to the hip ailment that ended his collegiate career.

It was previously reported that Tua suffered hand and thump injuries back in the spring of 2018 but now, it appears that the injury was a broken wrist. Tagovailoa also suffered two separate ankle injuries, each of which required surgery, and a knee injury while at Alabama.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi heard that at least two teams have “flunked” Tua for medical reasons. One of those teams is selecting in the top-10.

More NFL Draft Buzz

There should be plenty of movement in the first round of the draft. Tampa Bay, Atlanta, and Denver are among the teams rumored to be seeking a trade that brings them a higher selection.

The Buccaneers have needs on the offensive line and are said to be targeting one of the top four left tackles in the draft. The franchise wants to land one of the players in the Mekhi Becton-Jedrick Wills-Tristan Wirfs-Andrew Thomas tier and the front office may be willing to be aggressive on draft night in pursuit of a player who can protect Brady’s blindside.

The Broncos are also looking for a left tackle and have their eyes on the same field of prospects. It’s not clear what the Falcons are looking for.

Pick No. 9, which is owned by Jacksonville, could be the sweet spot for teams looking for a left tackle. The Browns and Jets both have needs at the position and they are slotted in at No. 10 and No. 11 respectfully.

The Colts could trade up from No. 34 (Washington’s second-round that they acquired in the 2019 draft). If Indy is looking for a top QB, it’ll be a necessity.

