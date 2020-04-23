Eagles NFL Draft Picks: When Does Philadelphia Select in 1st Round?

The long wait is over. The Eagles start building for the future tonight.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night with the first round airing at 8 p.m. (TV: 6abc in Philly). It will be a fully virtual event as NFL Network and ESPN have combined forces to head up production. ESPN’s Trey Wingo will serve as the lead anchor (from the network studios in Bristol, CT) while talking heads Mel Kiper, Booger McFarland and Louis Riddick chime in with commentary from their homes.

Philadelphia owns eight total picks in the draft, including pick No. 21 in the first round. They are likely to target a wide receiver at pick No. 21. Then again, GM Howie Roseman rarely does what people expect him to do.

They have been linked to everything from trading out of the first round (possibly for Yannick Ngakoue) to moving up to grab the top receiver on the board (either CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy). Or staying put at No. 21. Nothing is off the table.

Possible Eagles Selections at No. 21 Overall

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

This is the safest and most logical pick, in terms of satisfying both availability and need. Jefferson showed impressive speed at the NFL Scouting Combine, way quicker than most scouts had predicted at 4.43 seconds in the 40. More importantly, he is an elite route runner with excellent hands (no focus drops) from a dominant college program. He is a Day 1 starter either on the outside or in the slot. He’s projected to go in the middle of the first round.

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

The Eagles may have to move up to acquire the explosive edge rusher from LSU. The Atlanta Falcons seem like a likely trading partner since Chaisson has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 17. At 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, the 20-year-old is a freak of nature with long limbs and game-changing burst. He’s a hybrid linebacker/defensive end, in the same mold as Connor Barwin. But injuries (ACL, ankle), coupled with only 9.5 total sacks, may cause him to slip.

What are #Eagles doing tonight? I got them trading up with Atlanta to No. 16 and taking LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson. The move leap-frogs Dallas (Cowboys love Chaisson) and gets them a 20-year-old freak of nature. Asking price too high for Yannick Ngakoue. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) April 23, 2020

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Reagor’s 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine disappointed some in the know but he upped that time (4.22) at his pro day. His game speed is a different animal. The Texas native is the son of a former NFL star (Montae Reagor) and plays with a chip on his shoulder. At 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, he possesses decent size and can go can up and win jump balls. Plus, Reagor finished fourth in punt return yardage last season. He’s likely to be on the board at pick No. 21 for the Eagles, or maybe they trade down and get him later in the first round or early in the second round.

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

The 6-foot-2, 243-pounder has been called the second-best linebacker in this draft class. He’s coming off an eye-opening junior season where he recorded 102 tackles (17 for loss), plus four sacks. He started at inside linebacker and was praised for his ability to finish tackles and impact the game as a willing (and effective) blitzer. Yes, it’s true the Eagles have never valued the linebacker position but this kid may be too good to pass up. Good value pick at No. 21.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

This is the guy quite a few mock drafts have going to Philadelphia at No. 21 for a number of reasons. For starters, he’s the fastest player — not just wide receiver, player — on the board after posting an unfathomable 4.27 seconds in the 40. Ruggs is also the most sure-handed in the draft class, thanks to a 2.4-percent drop rate (compared to 8.3-percent for Jerry Jeudy and 4.5-percent for CeeDee Lamb). The issue with the Alabama speedster is whether he’ll actually be available at No. 21. There is chatter about him going higher, maybe No. 15 to Denver or No. 19 to Las Vegas. Don’t count out a trade for Ruggs.

