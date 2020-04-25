NFL Draft: Akeem Davis-Gaither Among Falcons’ Needs on Day 3, Rounds 4-7

Good morning all you cool cats and kittens! It’s day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Atlanta Falcons still have some remaining needs to fill. Today is the day for them to do that.

Let’s take a quick look at where Atlanta will pick on the 3rd and final day of this year’s draft.

Falcons 2020 Overall NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 16 overall – A.J. Terell, CB, Clemson

Round 2: No. 47 overall – Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Round 3: No. 78 overall – Matthew Hennessy, C, Temple

Round 4: No. 119 overall

Round 4: No. 134 overall

Round 7: No. 228 overall

The Falcons did a decent job of addressing their three biggest needs in the earlier rounds of the draft at cornerback, defensive line, and offensive guard. Now it’s time to look at the remaining needs for Atlanta.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Remaining Needs on Day 3

#1 Linebacker

First and foremost, the Falcons should target an edge beginning in round 4. With the loss of De’Vondre Campbell in free agency, there are huge shoes to fill on the roster.

Dan Quinn believes next in line, Foye Olukon will step up but there’s no way of telling until the season comes. And aside from Olukon and Deion Jones, the depth chart at LB is looking thin.

#2 Defensive End

A lot of mock drafts and top analysts had the Falcons grabbing an edge as their first pick in the draft but clearly, the front office went another route.

The team has a pretty solid group at DE with Dante Fowler, Takk McKinley, Steven Means, and Allen Bailey. However, some fresh, young blood wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

#3 Running Back

And lastly, the Falcons should add running back. Unfortunately, Cam Akers is gone who they really liked. There’s still a lot of quick guys lingering out there.

While the team has Todd Gurley under their belt as a starter, it’s obvious that they won’t be beating him to death but instead rotating the guys around. So, it would be cool if the Falcons brought on some young speed.

Who Should the Falcons Target?

This 2020 class runs deep of talent in almost every position, to the 255th pick. These NFL teams should be excited.

You have Curtis Weaver, edge out of Boise State left, Jacob Eason, QB out of Washington, Reggie Robison, CB out of Tulsa and Harrison Bryant, TE out of Florida Atlanta left. And there are still a lot more names where those came from left on the board.

With the Falcons top need at linebacker, it’s smart if they select the best available at No. 119. With that being said, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither out of Appalachian State could be that guy.

What Expert Has to Say About Davis-Gaither

Here’s what NFL expert analyst Lance Zierlein:

No matter his size, Davis-Gaither is a playmaker with a talent for slipping blocks and ending up near the football. Teams who hope to roll him into a hybrid role may find he’s a better pass rusher than cover man. He is comfortable and effective when playing downhill, but issues with inconsistent angles to the ball and missed tackles pop up when forced to play in space. Some teams will be uncomfortable with his size. However, he plays with instincts and toughness. He should find a home as a backup 4-3 weakside linebacker and productive member of special teams units.

READ NEXT: Falcons Just Drafted ‘Most Savage’ Player in Entire Draft [WATCH]