Falcons Just Drafted ‘Most Savage’ Player in Entire Draft [WATCH]

The Falcons continued to fill their defensive needs in the second round and selected massive defensive tackle, Marlon Davidson. It’s a perfect time to remind Atlanta what kind of guy they’re getting.

Davidson had a memorable date with the media at the NFL combine back in February:

“What I love most about the game? Most about the game…this is true now, this is true. I love most about the game is that I can literally go out there and hit a man consistently and pound him, and the police not come. That is the most enjoyable moment about the ball—to go out there and just really abuse somebody. And they won’t say nothing about it in the press, anything. I ain’t on no headlines or handcuffs, no bullet shots, no nothing. I’m out there just physically abusing a man.”

Atlanta fans should be REALLY, really excited about that statement. This man is ready to go to WORK.

Davidson Stays True to Tigers

Davidson had the chance to go pro junior year, but instead, he stayed true to the Tigers and stuck around another year. He also had to fulfill his promise to his mother and get his college degree.

In his last season at Auburn. Davidson recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and was the team’s sack leader with 7.5 along with 48 tackles and two fumbles.

The four-year starter has been nothing but reliable and consistent. However, he lingers in the shadow of his teammate, Derrick Brown.

Brown and Davidson were roommates in college and both decided to stay their senior years. They also roomed together at the Combine.

Falcons’ First-Round Pick

The Falcons should also be stoked about their first-round pick, A.J. Terrell. It came as a surprise since the Falcons were expected to jump up.

You can’t just look at the national championship game where Clemson lost miserably to the LSU Tigers and Terrell failed to do his part.

Terrell looked promising at the NFL combine where the Falcons met with him. The 6’1, 195-pound corner with 31 ¼ inch arms, ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine to go along with a 34.5 vertical jump. In three seasons at Clemson, he totaled 103 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, and six interceptions.

Terrell finished his last season as a Tiger a first-team all-conference player for the FBS runners-up, starting all 15 games and recording 37 stops, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Terrell is originally from the Atlanta area where he attended Westlake High School, which is just about 15 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be a warm welcome home party on Sundays for Terrell.

Dabo Compares Terrel to Deshaun Watson

Terrell’s former and well-known coach, Dabo Swinney saw similarities in Terrell and former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson early on:

“A.J. Terrell is the Deshaun Watson of this group, and what I mean by that is he’s a Deshaun Watson at a different position,” Swinney said. “The reason I say that — and this is what I’ve told everybody — is his consistency. He’s handled himself like a pro since the day he got here as far as his maturity, his love of preparation, his mindset, and the type of teammate he is. He’s got unique intangibles to go along with a rare skillset for his position.”

