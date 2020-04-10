Floyd Mayweather Announces Massive Career Step

Boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. revealed to his fans that he plans on becoming one of the best boxing trainers on the planet. Mayweather has only done mitt work as a trainer a few times since he’s always been the competing athlete.

The 43-year-old Mayweather has not formerly retired from competition, and he has teased boxing matches against the likes of UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After the recent passing of his uncle and former trainer, Roger Mayweather, Money has been inspired to pick up the mitts and “to make a difference in people lives.” Mayweather made the announcement in the caption of an Instagram video with him working with his 14-year-old nephew Chris.

As mentioned, the video above shows Mayweather working with Chris, and it’s apparently Money’s second time holding mitts.

He said, “This is my first day working with my 14yr old nephew [Chris] who has absolutely NO boxing experience at all, and this is my second time doing mitt work. The first time was with my oldest son [Koraun] which you may have seen I recently posted.”

Money Was Inspired After the Passing of His Uncle Roger Mayweather

Mayweather, who is an undefeated professional boxing record of 50-0, attributes a lot of his success to his trainers. His uncle Roger Mayweather, who passed away in March, was a major part of Money’s fight camp.

He said, “As many of you know, I’ve had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career.”

Since Isolation & Social Distancing Measures, Mayweather Has Had Time to Reflect

Since social distancing has become a way of life for Americans, Mayweather has had time to reflect — and he has decided he wants to become of the best trainers in the world. Money said:

In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities. I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer. It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence. I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow. I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world. I am new at training and so far I’ve been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired

