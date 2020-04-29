Lakers Legend Reveals How Wolves’ Karl Towns Can Get ‘Over The Hump’

Minnesota Timberwolves big man, Karl-Anthony Towns has put up some decent stats this season.

The former Kentucky Wildcat and NBA Rookie of the Year averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for the 19-45 T-Wolves.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, former Los Angeles Lakers point guard, John Celestand detailed his thoughts on Towns.

For those keeping score at home: Towns and Celestand are both natives of Piscataway, New Jersey.

Check out a snippet from our discussion below:



John Celestand on what he likes about KAT’s game in the NBA:

“I like Karl Anthony-Towns versatility. I like his ability to face up. I like his ability to use both hands. I like his motor. And I like that he doesn’t get rattled. So right now, it’s killing that we’re not able to watch basketball because I wanted to see how this tandem was going to work and D’Angelo Russell had a great year. He went out to L.A. and then coming to Brooklyn just wondering like what type of player was he going to be outside of L.A. and he’s been getting shipped around a lot, you know? But I think he’s starting to come into his own and I was just looking forward to seeing those two play together. It just shows how rough COVID-19 is because we can’t even relax and watch some basketball. We’ll see. But I’m hoping that Karl Anthony-Towns at some point can get over that hump and is about to have some success in the playoffs, because you don’t want to get saddled with that – kind of what Kyle Lowry went through for a while where people start labeling you as somebody who’s a great player and All-Star, but once the playoffs come you can’t get it done or you can’t get your team over the hump.”

Playing alongside Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Horry, John Celestand won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1999-2000 NBA season.

Guided by head coach, Phil Jackson, the Lakers defeated the Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose-led Indiana Pacers that was coached by NBA Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas.

Celestand was the Lakers’ 30th pick in the 1999 NBA Draft and averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 assists in 16 NBA games for the Lakers. In addition to his thoughts on Karl Anthony Towns, Celestand also discussed Phil Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal and Ron Harper‘s transition from the Last Dance Chicago Bulls-era to the 2000s era Los Angeles Lakers team and how he influenced the Lakers’ triangle offense quite positively.