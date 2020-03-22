Kobe Bryant NBA 2K21’s Cover Athlete Says Lakers Teammate Shaquille O’Neal

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal epitomized the late 90s and the 2000s as the dynamic duo of the Los Angeles Lakers.

They have the hardware to prove it.

Guided by head coach, Phil Jackson, the Lakers won multiple championships rings with other notables like Derek Fisher, Samaki Walker, Robert Horry and more.

Bryant died in a helicopter accident in January and the world mourns.

Many in the gaming community think that Bryant will be the cover athlete of NBA 2K21.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Shaq tells me that he is in favor of it.

Check out our discussion below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Shaquille O’Neal talking all things basketball. You have been on numerous video game covers. I’ll take it back to Shaq-Fu. I begged my mother to buy that for me for Christmas. She got it. I remember. Set-Ra, you had the old man with stick, it was like you had your own version of Street Fighter –

Shaquille O’Neal: And what had happened was I didn’t do my research. I was at the end of analog and the beginning of digital. Because that same year, they came out with some fresh games and made my game look terrible. I was like damn. I invested all this money in this game and it didn’t work out…but then I just re-launched it last year and it’s already platinum.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I remember being in college and playing – I believe you were on the cover of NBA 2K6and you ended up coming back for 2K; for the cover for NBA 2K18: The Special Edition. Would you like to see in NBA 2K21 include a special Kobe Bryant edition with proceeds going to one of favorite causes?

Shaquille O’Neal: Yeah. There is going to be Kobe. You don’t even have to worry about that. Definitely going to be Kobe. And I don’t know what they’re going to do with the money, but they’re going to do the right thing. Kobe’s family does the right thing.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Heck yeah. LeBron James and Michael Jordan had specific modes in the past 2K’s. How do you feel about a mode in NBA 2K21 called “Mamba’s Moments”?

Shaquille O’Neal: I think that would be brilliant, the kids would eat it up, he’s definitely a big inspiration to all the kids and an inspiration to my kids. So I’m sure the kids would eat it up…but you can’t be giving your ideas away on your podcast [laughs]… you know somebody’s listening. Be careful [laughing]