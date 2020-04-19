Patriots Cap Expert Predicts Major Joe Thuney Development Soon

The New England Patriots have limited cap space. They recently slapped the franchise tag on offensive lineman Joe Thuney at nearly $15 million for the 2020 season.

The team doesn’t have enough cap space to sign its 12 draft picks. To put it plainly, something has to break, and some sort of transaction with Thuney would make the biggest impact on the team’s bottom line.

Miguel Benzan’s Prediction for Joe Thuney

Patriots’ salary cap expert Miguel Benzan delivers an either-or breakdown in his recent tweet concerning Thuney and the team’s need to clear some money for roster flexibility.

Doubt Joe Thuney will be in the books on July 16 at his current cap number of $14.781M. Either he will be traded this week or he will reach an extension by the 4PM July 15 deadline. Off to mow lawn. https://t.co/UML3PMCtsr — Cap Space=$1,101,775 (@patscap) April 19, 2020

Benzan is correct.

It’s unlikely the Patriots enter training camp, or perhaps even the NFL Draft on April 23, with Thuney set to count so significantly against its salary cap.

A trade or extension seems to be close to a guarantee.

How Are Extension Talks Going Between Thuney and the Patriots?

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the extension talks haven’t gone anywhere. The Patriots tagged Thuney in hopes of buying themselves time and encouraging him to sign the extension that would provide some security, but at a rate that would be more cap friendly.

With little progression in extension talks, the chances of a trade seem to be increasing with each passing day as we get closer to the NFL Draft.

Potential Trades for Thuney

According to Reiss, the Patriots must be open to moving Thuney to a team that has a void on the O-Line:

With the Patriots tight against the salary cap (about $1 million in space), and having surprisingly assigned the franchise tag to starting left guard Joe Thuney at the top-of-the-market figure of $14.78 million, Thuney’s future with the franchise bears watching during the draft. If a guard-needy team is willing to deal a second- or high third-rounder to help fill in the Patriots’ draft board, that would have to be something Belichick seriously considers with the knowledge that the sides haven’t been close to an extension. Thuney holds notable leverage because of the high franchise-tag figure.

Guard isn’t a position that carries the most value across the NFL, but there is no question Thuney is near the top of the list of players at his position. The Patriots placing the franchise tag on him somewhat validates that concept, but it was a bit of an uncharacteristic gamble by the team.

If they are unable to negotiate an extension or to find a favorable trade partner, the Patriots could find themselves in an unfamiliar spot, and that’s in a position where they don’t have much leverage.

Is this something Patriots fans and the organization will have to get used to until they regain their footing after what looks like a year of transition? Time will tell, but buckle up for an eventful week in Patriots nation.

