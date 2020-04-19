The New England Patriots are finally making news with the players they’re retaining rather than losing this offseason. The team has re-signed valuable, previously unrestricted free-agent defensive tackle Adam Butler.

Adam Butler’s Contract and His Value

The tender was worth $3.26 million and it confirms Butler will be a part of the roster for his fourth season in New England. Butler isn’t a household name or one most would mention when discussing the top defensive tackles in the game. However, his unselfishness on the defensive line as a block absorber whose job is to free up others for tackles makes his presence almost invaluable.

Clearly, he made an impact on coaches and front office decision-makers.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Adam Butler’s Age, Stats and Experience

The 26-year-old Butler is heading into his fourth year in the NFL. The Patriots signed Butler as a free agent after he went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2017.

He played a role for the team immediately. Butler played in all 16 games as a rookie started five of them and appeared in the Super Bowl LII loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, Butler has never missed a game in his career.

With each season, his production and overall impact have increased. While he started just two games in 2019, he had a career-high in passes defended with five, sacks with six, solo tackles (17), tackles for a loss (8), and QB hits (9).

It’s hard to find a player who did more without starting the majority of their teams’ games.

VideoVideo related to patriots re-signed dt who saw more double teams than aaron donald 2020-04-19T02:52:14-04:00

More Double Teams Than Aaron Donald?

According to this chart shared by CLNS’ Evan Lazar, Butler saw more double teams in 2019 than the Los Angeles Rams’ all-world DT Aaron Donald.

Here's the chart that shows Butler was one of the most doubled DTs in the NFL last season. Selfless player that understands his role is to occupy blocks while others get the stats. https://t.co/oU7jyv1sYB — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 17, 2020

Obviously, no one in their right mind will try to convince you that Butler is as dynamic as Donald. However, you probably won’t find another defensive player who plays their role better than Butler.

At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about, and it explains why Butler’s re-signing was almost universally celebrated across Patriots Nation when it was announced.

Patriots DT Depth Chart

In 2019, Butler rotated with the now-departed Danny Shelton at DT. In 2020, Butler figures to alternate with the newly signed Beau Allen. The latter was a cheaper option for the starting DT position after the Detroit Lions gave Shelton a two-year $8 million deal.

The Patriots’ third DT at the moment is Byron Cowart although the Patriots might be inclined to draft someone like Utah’s Leki Fotu to add some depth and upside considering both Allen and Butler are with the team on short-term deals.

Fotu has the kind of skill set that fits in with what the Patriots look for in their nose tackles. For now, Allen and Butler will be asked to anchor the Patriots’ interior.

Also Read: