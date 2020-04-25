Seahawks Make Another Trade & Draft National Champion

Seahawks general manager John Schneider had a busy night on the second day of the NFL draft. The Seahawks finished up the day by snagging LSU guard Damien Lewis to add even more protection for Russell Wilson.

According to ABC, Lewis had the best game of his career against Alabama last season when he received a perfect grade for his protection. The Seahawks now have 19 offensive linemen on the roster, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

“Seattle now has 19 offensive linemen on its roster. Teams usually keep 8 or 9 once the regular season begins but some of the roster change rules could change that some. Expansion of practice squads will help keep a few more around as well,” Condotta tweeted.

ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. is a big fan of Lewis’ talent noting he moves extremely well for a player his size.

“Watched a lot of LSU’s OL this last year and Damien Lewis was always my favorite. moves better than a human fire hydrant should be allowed to,” Golic noted on Twitter.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ newest guard.

The Seahawks Traded Up to Snag Defensive End Darrell Taylor

Schneider started the evening by trading up to snag Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor. The Seahawks GM later traded the No. 64 pick to the Panthers for the No. 69 and a fifth-round selection (No. 148).

The Seahawks addressed the defense with their first two picks with Taylor plus first-round selection Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Seattle wanted to solidify their defensive line given Jadeveon Clowney’s status for next season is uncertain. Prior to the draft, Seahawks general manager John Schneider stopped short of closing the door on Clowney potentially returning in 2020.

“With Clowney, you know we made the trade,” Schneider explained in the pre-draft press conference. “He came in and did a great job for us. We made an effort to re-sign him. The door is not closed, but we could not wait any longer. We had to conduct business. He knew that everything was very cordial. He is a great guy represented by a great guy. I go all the way back to Brett Favre [in Green Bay] with his representative, Buzz Cook. We’ve had great conversations. He’s just gonna kind of feel his way through this odd process. We’ll see where that goes.”